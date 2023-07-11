THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR Comes to Contemporary Theater Company This Week

Hold onto your ruffs and doublets because the Contemporary Theater Company is about to unleash a whirlwind of hilarity with their production of William Shakespeare's The Merry Wives of Windsor. Running from July 12 through August 13, every Wednesday and Sunday at 7 pm, this rollicking performance will light up the riverfront patio as part of their beloved Shakespeare on the Saugatucket series.

Directed by the master of merriment, Michael Alper, The Merry Wives of Windsor guarantees an evening of rib-tickling comedy, flirtatious antics, and cunning schemes. Prepare to be whisked away to the charming town of Windsor, where Sir John Falstaff tries his luck with the clever and mischievous Mistress Ford and Mistress Page. But little does he know, these ladies have a few tricks up their sleeves, leading to a sidesplitting series of pranks and surprises.

“Shakespeare’s comedy The Merry Wives of Windsor centers on Sir John Falstaff, a comic character who had previously appeared in Shakespeare’s history plays,” says Alper. “Unscrupulous, hard-drinking, and lecherous, Falstaff is a terrible role model but a charismatic life-force.”

As part of the Shakespeare on the Saugatucket series, the Contemporary Theater Company is on a mission to make the Bard's works accessible and fun, just like Shakespeare himself intended. Their talented troupe of performers will put a fresh spin on this classic tale while staying true to Shakespeare's original brilliance.

“We love bringing Shakespeare shows to out outdoor stage each summer,” says General Manager Maggie Cady. “The Merry Wives of Windsor may be unfamiliar to many audience members, but it’s one that has been frequently performed and adored by audiences in Britain for many years!”

Nestled by the scenic Saugatucket River, the Contemporary Theater Company serves as the perfect backdrop for the Shakespeare on the Saugatucket series. As the sun sets and the stars twinkle, you'll be transported to a world of theatrical enchantment, where the magic of Shakespeare comes alive amidst nature's splendor. This annual event has become a cherished tradition for theater buffs and casual spectators alike, offering an unforgettable experience that proves the timeless appeal of Shakespeare’s genius.

The cast includes Jeffrey Ouellette, Jill Gonzalez, Rosa Nguyen, Jared Nobrega, J.T. Cunha, Abigail Licht, Aidan Costa, Omar Laguerre-Lewis, Terry Simpson, Chris Maxwell, Winfield Swanson, Britney Verria, Carlin Fournier, and Haley Braner.

Tickets for The Merry Wives of Windsor are now available for purchase at the Contemporary Theater Company's website. Secure your spot and get ready for a laughter-filled evening that will leave you begging for an encore.

Performances of The Merry Wives of Windsor will take place on the outdoor performance patio at The Contemporary Theater Company, located at 321 Main Street, Wakefield, RI. Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling the box office at (401) 218-0282.