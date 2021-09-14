Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Takes The Stage At RISE

pixeltracker

The production will run at the RISE Playhouse from October 15-24, 2021

Sep. 14, 2021  
THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Takes The Stage At RISE

Oscar Wilde's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - a production that had been shut down by COVID just as it was about to open in March of 2020 - will run at the RISE Playhouse from October 15-24, 2021, nineteen months later. Nearly all of the original cast members have returned to bring to life this uproarious comedy of manners.


In Victorian London, a pair of wily bachelors masquerade as respectable gentlemen to court the attentions of two well-dowried ladies. Gallant Jack and irreverent Algernon invent "Ernest" alter-egos to win the hearts of Cecily and Gwendolen, each of whom conveniently claims she'll only marry a man by that name. When all four arrive at Jack's country home on the same weekend, the men struggle to keep up with their stories as their plans go hilariously awry. With its witty wordplay, caustic commentary and blistering banter, Earnest is a riotously funny farce for the ages.

First-time director Rose Linnell will bring Wilde's "Trivial Comedy for Serious People" to life with an abundance of satirical wit, skewering the façade of social propriety and aristocratic hypocrisy.

CAST
John Worthing - Michael Martins of Coventry, RI
Algernon Moncrieff - Michael Ferron of Smithfield, RI
Rev. Canon Chasuble - Gordon Dell of Warwick, RI
Lady Bracknell - Merynn Flynn of North Scituate, RI
Gwendolen Fairfax - Natania Perlman of Smithfield, RI
Cecily Cardew - Brittney Simard of Woonsocket, RI
Miss Prism - Leslie Nevola of Providence, RI
Jane - Maggie Scarborough of Warwick, RI
Lane - JP Cottam of Providence, RI
Merriman - David Brunell of Warwick, RI

Approximate Running Time: 2 hours.

WHEN:
October 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 2020
Friday & Saturday performances @ 7:30
Sunday performances @ 2:00

WHERE:
The RISE Playhouse
142 Clinton Street
Woonsocket, RI
Ample municipal parking available

TICKETS:
$20 regular admission
$16 students, seniors, military
Available at the door at in advance at www.ristage.org


Related Articles View More Rhode Island Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Laura Bell Bundy
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino
Gavin Lee Photo
Gavin Lee

More Hot Stories For You

  • THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Takes The Stage At RISE
  • 2021 Rhody Awards For Historic Preservation Announced, PPAC Honored With Historic Preservation Project Award
  • Gamm Returns To In-Person Performances With A LIE AGREED UPON
  • MAMMA MIA! Matinee Performance Added At Theatre By The Sea