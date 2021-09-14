THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Takes The Stage At RISE

Oscar Wilde's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - a production that had been shut down by COVID just as it was about to open in March of 2020 - will run at the RISE Playhouse from October 15-24, 2021, nineteen months later. Nearly all of the original cast members have returned to bring to life this uproarious comedy of manners.



In Victorian London, a pair of wily bachelors masquerade as respectable gentlemen to court the attentions of two well-dowried ladies. Gallant Jack and irreverent Algernon invent "Ernest" alter-egos to win the hearts of Cecily and Gwendolen, each of whom conveniently claims she'll only marry a man by that name. When all four arrive at Jack's country home on the same weekend, the men struggle to keep up with their stories as their plans go hilariously awry. With its witty wordplay, caustic commentary and blistering banter, Earnest is a riotously funny farce for the ages.

First-time director Rose Linnell will bring Wilde's "Trivial Comedy for Serious People" to life with an abundance of satirical wit, skewering the façade of social propriety and aristocratic hypocrisy.

CASTJohn Worthing - Michael Martins of Coventry, RIAlgernon Moncrieff - Michael Ferron of Smithfield, RIRev. Canon Chasuble - Gordon Dell of Warwick, RILady Bracknell - Merynn Flynn of North Scituate, RIGwendolen Fairfax - Natania Perlman of Smithfield, RICecily Cardew - Brittney Simard of Woonsocket, RIMiss Prism - Leslie Nevola of Providence, RIJane - Maggie Scarborough of Warwick, RILane - JP Cottam of Providence, RIMerriman - David Brunell of Warwick, RI

Approximate Running Time: 2 hours.

WHEN:October 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 2020Friday & Saturday performances @ 7:30Sunday performances @ 2:00

WHERE:The RISE Playhouse142 Clinton StreetWoonsocket, RIAmple municipal parking available