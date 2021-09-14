THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Takes The Stage At RISE
The production will run at the RISE Playhouse from October 15-24, 2021
Oscar Wilde's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - a production that had been shut down by COVID just as it was about to open in March of 2020 - will run at the RISE Playhouse from October 15-24, 2021, nineteen months later. Nearly all of the original cast members have returned to bring to life this uproarious comedy of manners.
First-time director Rose Linnell will bring Wilde's "Trivial Comedy for Serious People" to life with an abundance of satirical wit, skewering the façade of social propriety and aristocratic hypocrisy.
CAST
In Victorian London, a pair of wily bachelors masquerade as respectable gentlemen to court the attentions of two well-dowried ladies. Gallant Jack and irreverent Algernon invent "Ernest" alter-egos to win the hearts of Cecily and Gwendolen, each of whom conveniently claims she'll only marry a man by that name. When all four arrive at Jack's country home on the same weekend, the men struggle to keep up with their stories as their plans go hilariously awry. With its witty wordplay, caustic commentary and blistering banter, Earnest is a riotously funny farce for the ages.
John Worthing - Michael Martins of Coventry, RI
Algernon Moncrieff - Michael Ferron of Smithfield, RI
Rev. Canon Chasuble - Gordon Dell of Warwick, RI
Lady Bracknell - Merynn Flynn of North Scituate, RI
Gwendolen Fairfax - Natania Perlman of Smithfield, RI
Cecily Cardew - Brittney Simard of Woonsocket, RI
Miss Prism - Leslie Nevola of Providence, RI
Jane - Maggie Scarborough of Warwick, RI
Lane - JP Cottam of Providence, RI
Merriman - David Brunell of Warwick, RI Approximate Running Time: 2 hours. WHEN:
October 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 2020
Friday & Saturday performances @ 7:30
Sunday performances @ 2:00 WHERE:
The RISE Playhouse
142 Clinton Street
Woonsocket, RI
Ample municipal parking available TICKETS:
$20 regular admission
$16 students, seniors, military
Available at the door at in advance at www.ristage.org