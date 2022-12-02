THE HUMANS At Wilbury Theatre Group Extends

Wilbury Theatre Group has announced the extension of the Rhode Island premiere of Tony-Award winner for Best Play (2016) The Humans by Stephen Karam, directed by Josh Short. Now running through December 18, the production features Jim O'Brien, Jeanine Kane, Rachel Dulude, Jessie March, Dave Rabinow, & Carol Varden.

Tickets for all performances are $5-$55 through the Wilbury Theatre Group's innovative Name-Your-Price model, and are available at thewilburygroup.org/humans.

Broadway World said of the production, "Every single actor on-stage at Wilbury is top notch in their role...you won't be able to take your eyes off the stage." Cranston Herald says, "Powerful, emotional... these six actors come together as an ensemble - a family -- in perfect synchrony to make you care for them in spite of all their flaws."

Irish-American Erik Blake has brought his wife and his mother for Thanksgiving at the new home of his daughter and her boyfriend. His mother (affectionately referred to as "Momo") is suffering from Alzheimer's, and his other daughter Aimee has recently been the victim of a nasty breakup. The parents are disappointed that their daughters have left home to struggle in New York City, and worried that they are abandoning their values. The Humans tells the story of the quintessential family reunion: a group of people who love each other but still wrestle with basic human fears: old age, abandonment, poverty, and death.

The Humans is hailed by critics on Broadway and around the country. The Los Angeles Times said of the playwright Stephen Karam; "[Karam] captures contemporary American domestic life in such wincingly accurate detail that something at once eternal and urgently of the moment is achieved." The Chicago Tribune said of its world premiere in 2014; "Stephen Karam's kind, warm, beautifully observed and deeply moving new play...is a work filled with uncommon compassion for the kinds of people whom the theater often ignores." The Humans was adapted into a film in 2021 starring Richard Jenkins, Amy Schumer, Jayne Houdyshell, Steven Yeun and Beanie Feldstein.

This production is made possible through a generous donation from the Florence Family Fund.