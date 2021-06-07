Summer Concerts Scheduled At Theatre By The Sea

After more than a year of being shuttered, Theatre By The Sea has announced the return of live entertainment.

"Although we will not be producing the five musicals we had originally planned for this summer, we are putting together an exciting schedule of events, which will begin on July 9," said Mr. Hanney. "We already have commitments from four outstanding artists and are in communication with several others for our Summer Concert Series. Then, as previously announced, we will be bringing back the mega-hit Mamma Mia! for an encore performance!"

Kicking off the Summer Concert Series will be Rhode Island's own Nicolas King, who will be performing his new concert, Hindsight's 2020, for two evenings. Mr. King, who has been performing since he was four years old, appeared in three different Broadway productions including Disney's Beauty and the Beast, A Thousand Clowns with Tom Selleck, and Carol Burnett's Hollywood Arms, (directed by Hal Prince), before the age of 12. He also appeared in dozens of national television commercials, including his award winning "Oscar Mayer Lunchables" commercial and performed on many talk shows including "The View," "The Today Show," "Sally Jesse Raphael," "Liza & David," and "The Tonight Show" with Jay Leno. In addition to performing with artists such as Tony Danza, Andrea McArdle, Jack Jones, Lainie Kazan, Donna McKechnie, Faith Prince, Billy Paul, Jennifer Holliday, Debby Boone, and Linda Lavin, he has also performed alongside his mentor, the legendary Liza Minnelli, since he was 11 years old as her opening act. Mr. King, accompanied by the Mike Renzi Trio, will be performing a collection of jazz, pop and Broadway songs which celebrate the ups and downs of a year we are all happy is over. This optimistic set highlights lessons learned, new perspectives gained, and the music that got us through it all.

Hindsight's 2020 with Nicolas King will be at Theatre By The Sea on Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10 at 8:00 pm.

The series continues on July 16 with comedian, actress, singer, Poppy Champlin, who knows how to make people laugh! A graduate of the University of Rhode Island with a BFA in Theatre, Poppy moved to Chicago and attended the Second City Improv Training Center. With her upbeat personality and quick wit, she is able to seamlessly transition from comically discussing every day issues to improvising with anyone in the audience. She is also known for belting out silly and fun song parodies. Ms. Champlin won the title of America's funniest real woman on "The Joan Rivers Show" and appeared on "Oprah Winfrey." She has also appeared on VH-1, A&E, Showtime and LOGO, and was a feature story on "Entertainment Tonight." As a producer and internationally known comedian, Poppy personally hand picks the comedians she invites to join her in each venue as "The Queer Queens of Qomedy." Miss Champlin finds satisfaction in teaching stand-up comedy at the Courthouse Center for the Arts. For information about joining one of her small classes, (six at the most), she can be contacted at pophaha1@gmail.com.

On the Funny Side of the Street with Poppy Champlin will be at Theatre By The Sea on Friday, July 16 at 8:00m.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Emily Luther, who has appeared on both "The Ellen Degeneres Show" and Season 13 of "The Voice," will be bringing her concert to TBTS on July 23. At age nine, Ms. Luther discovered a love of singing and hasn't looked back. By the age of eleven, she had already started working in professional theatre and taking private vocal instruction. Even at a young age she fell in love with performing and studied with various coaches specializing in voice performance. Audiences may recognize Emily from her appearance in the ensemble of Evita at Theatre By The Sea in 2008. A Berklee College of Music alumni, her vocals have taken her from coast to coast. Ms. Luther's career, while at Berklee, did not go unnoticed. At the age of 19, she released a cover of Adele's, "Someone Like You" with fellow Berklee Alumni, Charlie Puth. After becoming a viral hit, talk show mogul Ellen Degeneres invited the singers to perform on her syndicated television show. Best known for her versatility as a contemporary vocalist, her vocal tone and powerhouse vocal abilities have given her the ability to cross genres with ease. She has shared the stage with vocal greats like Dionne Warwick and Yolanda Adams and has even offered vocals for the Grammy Foundation. After living in Los Angeles, Emily decided to make New England home again. Along with performing, she is the Creative Arts Director for Mount Saint Charles Academy in Woonsocket, RI.

Emily Luther in Concert will be at Theatre By The Sea on Friday, July 23 at 8:00 pm.

On July 31, Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway, (the original voice of Anastasia), will appear for one night only. Ms. Callaway made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in Baby, and for five years, won acclaim as Grizabella in Cats. She also starred in the original casts of Miss Saigon, The Three Musketeers, and The Look of Love. Other New York appearances include the legendary Follies in Concert at Lincoln Center, A Stephen Sondheim Evening, Fiorello (Encores) and Hair in Concert. Regional and international credits include Dot in Sunday in the Park with George, Eva Peron in Evita, Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, the European premiere of Sondheim on Sondheim at London's Royal Festival Hall, and most recently, starred in the one-person play Every Brilliant Thing. Liz sang the Academy Award-nominated song "Journey to the Past" in the animated feature Anastasia, Other film work includes Jasmine in the two Aladdin sequels, The Swan Princess and The Rewrite with Hugh Grant. She received an Emmy Award for hosting "Ready to Go," a daily, live children's program on CBS in Boston. Join Liz Callaway, up close and personal for an evening of beloved songs from Broadway (Cats, Baby), pop, and film (Anastasia) with award-winning Alex Rybeck at the piano.

Liz Callaway in Concert will be at Theatre By The Sea on Friday, July 31 at 8:00 pm.

Tickets are currently on sale online ONLY at www.theatrebythesea.com and by calling (866) 811-4111.