HAMLET to Open in New Bedford with Reverie Theatre Group This August

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Reverie Theatre Group will present a chilling and timely take on Hamlet at the Rotch-Jones-Duff House & Garden Museum this August, directed by Omar Laguerre-Lewis. Set in a Baptist church in the present-day, American South, this production interrogates the supposed divide between church and state, while also exploring the play's most enduring themes of mortality, madness, and moral corruption. The performances are completely free; donations are accepted in lieu of a fee.

This production runs on August 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, and 22 at 7:30pm and August 16 and 23 at 2pm for two sensory friendly matinees. The cast includes local performers Riley Nedder, Darby Wilson, Katherine McCrackin, Michael Eckenreiter, Rey Billups, Kevin Killavey, Meighread Dandeneau, Jordan Smith, Matt Moos, EJ Caraveo, Jack Roussell, and Jay Goulart. The crew is composed of sixteen local theatre designers, artists and technicians, including assistant direction by Theo Fantozzi, stage management by Blue Bagshaw, assistant stage management by Sonny Wong, music direction by Lauren Katherine Pothier, production management and co-set design by Megan M. Ruggireo, costume design by Samantha Urbaez, technical direction by Jeremy Drolet, properties by Katherine Niedzwiadek, lead carpentry and co-set design by Kevin Boisse, lighting design by Yonah Ingber, fight choreography by Virginia Houley, dramaturgy by Tony Silvia, production assistance by Jena Marie Pothier, wardrobe assistance by Caroline Johnson, scenic painting by Laura Busenbark, and graphic design by Brad Costa. As part of Reverie's commitment to supporting the local theatre community, every person on this production is paid.

'What I love about Shakespeare is how, even hundreds of years later, there is still so much to identify with and relate to in his writing. 'Something is rotten in the state of Denmark', 'One may smile and smile and be a villain', these lines would not be out of place in the news today. Our vision for this production serves to highlight what is baked into Shakespeare's play, shining a light on what speaks to an American audience today.' said Omar Laguerre-Lewis, Director of Hamlet

For the two sensory-friendly performances, Audiences will find spacious seating that encourages movement, relaxed technical elements, and a content warning list with real-time warnings that do not disrupt the performance. While sensory-friendly performances are beneficial to the neurodivergent community, they are also useful for families with small children, the elderly, or those who find engaging with theatre in a traditional way inaccessible.

This program is supported in part by grants from the Acushnet, Dartmouth, Mattapoisett, and New Bedford Cultural Councils, local agencies which are supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency. It is also supported in part by the Wicked Cool Places grant funded by the City of New Bedford through its Arts, Culture & Tourism Fund, and is facilitated by New Bedford Creative at the New Bedford Economic Development Council. Additional funding is provided by the Stoico Foundation.

About Reverie Theatre Group:

Born from the belief that the greatest realities begin as impracticalities, Reverie Theatre Group is a little theatre company that unlocks big dreams. Reverie is a performing arts organization that emphasizes overall theatrical process alongside performance, striving to build an inclusive and welcoming community where artists are encouraged to unify, explore, and grow while practicing their craft. Through the lens of intersectional feminism, Reverie empowers women leaders and tells stories that present womanhood as a realm of profound subjectivity and boundless possibility.

Visit https://www.reveretheatregroup.org for more information about Reverie Theatre Group.

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