Trial by Theatre to Make Debut With THE GROWN-UPS

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Trial by Theatre, a newly established Rhode Island and Southern Massachusetts theatre company dedicated to making theatre boundless and accessible to all, will make its debut this August with The Grown-Ups, a dark comedy by Simon Henriques and Skylar Fox, directed by Cyrus Busteed. Performances will run August 14-22.

Set at a summer camp on the brink of an uncertain future, The Grown-Ups follows a group of camp counselors charged with shaping the leaders of tomorrow while tomorrow itself grows increasingly uncertain. Equal parts hilarious and thought-provoking, the play explores the traditions that shape us, what it takes to challenge them, and how to navigate a world you're hopelessly, tragically unprepared for.

Performances will take place at the Artists' Exchange Black Box Theater, located at 50 Rolfe Square in Cranston, Rhode Island.

Founded to foster bold storytelling and create accessible opportunities for artists and audiences alike, Trial by Theatre seeks to build a vibrant theatrical community throughout Rhode Island and Southern Massachusetts. The Grown-Ups marks the company's inaugural production and the beginning of its commitment to producing compelling, engaging live theatre.

For more information about Trial by Theatre, visit www.trialbytheatre.com.

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