Theatre By The Sea to Launch 2026 Children's Festival This Summer

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In celebration of 93 Years of Theatre By The Sea (TBTS), owner and producer Bill Hanney is proud to announce the summer schedule for Theatre By The Sea's 2026 Children's Festival. Performances will be held on select Fridays in July and August. The Children's Festival schedule features the following performances:

July 10 – Dreamers on Adventures: Sing-a-Long presented by Simply Enchanted

With big dreams and even bigger adventures, join the Little Mermaid, Wayfinder, Rapunzel and Flynn on a magical adventure in their live musical show! In this 45-minute interactive show, you're invited to sing along to some of your favorite songs from their movies as well as hear captivating stories of underwater kingdoms, epic adventures, and friendships that know no boundaries. Plus, don't miss the chance to capture unforgettable memories with photo opportunities after the show. Dress in your favorite prince, princess or adventurer attire and join us for enchanting magic for all ages! Dreamers on Adventures: Sing-a-Long will be presented at 10:00 am and 12:00 noon.

July 17 – The Dragon King presented by Tanglewood Marionettes

The Dragon King is ruler of the waters, and the people are beginning to wonder why he has not brought the precious rains in such a very long time. An underwater fantasy based on Chinese folklore, Tanglewood Marionettes' latest production tells the tale of a wise Grandmother who journeys to the bottom of the sea to seek the Dragon King, and the answers to why he has forsaken the land above. With colorful sea creatures, an exciting adventure, and all the visual splendor that audiences have come to expect from a Tanglewood Marionettes production, The Dragon King is a heart-warming tale that will thrill young and old alike. The Dragon King will be presented at 10:00 am, 12:00 noon and 2:00 pm.

July 31 – Nickelodeon The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition presented by the students from Camp Theatre By The Sea

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob Squarepants! The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic one-hour stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition is produced through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals and will be presented at 10:00 am and 12:00 noon.

August 7 – If You Can Dream: Princess Sing-a-Long presented by Simply Enchanted

Hear ye, hear ye! You are cordially invited to join Princesses Aurora, Belle and Jasmine for an enchanting experience in their live musical show! In this 45-minute interactive show, you're invited to sing and dance along to some of your favorite classic songs from their movies while learning that it takes more than a crown to be a prince or princess, it takes courage, kindness and love! Plus, don't miss the chance to capture unforgettable memories with photo opportunities after the show. Dress in your favorite prince, princess or royal attire and join us for enchanting magic for all ages! If You Can Dream: Princess Sing-a-Long will be presented at 10:00 am and 12:00 noon.

August 14 – Casey Carle's Bubblemania

An extremely unique program combining high energy entertainment with artistic achievement, Bubblemania is loaded with visual comedy, quick wit, big band swing music and the untamed, often unbelievable qualities and beauty of spherical liquids. Casey's creations grow from intricate and imaginative bubble artforms to 'trapping' people inside bubbles! Casey Carle's Bubblemania will be presented at 10:00 am and 12:00 noon.

Before or after the show, families can enjoy cold drinks and light bites which will be available for purchase at the gazebo.

Children's Festival performances will be held at Theatre By The Sea located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield, RI. Tickets are $15 each. Discount rates are available for groups of 20 or more by calling (401) 782-3800 x112. Tickets are on sale at the box office Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am–5:00 pm, Sundays from 12 noon–5:00 pm, (performance days until curtain), online 24-hours-a-day online and via telephone during normal box office hours by calling (401) 782-TKTS (8587).

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