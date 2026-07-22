LOVE ACTUALLY IN CONCERT to Tour 30+ U.S. Cities This Holiday Season

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GEA Live, RoadCo, and Fifth Season have announced a U.S. concert tour of LOVE ACTUALLY IN CONCERT, set to visit more than 30 cities during the 2025 holiday season. The production pairs a live orchestra performing the film's soundtrack — including Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You,' Craig Armstrong's score, and 'Love Is All Around' — with a full screening of the 2003 Richard Curtis film projected on a cinema screen. The tour is scheduled to open November 16 in Washington, D.C., with additional stops in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Chicago, and other cities across the country. Presales began July 22, with general public tickets on sale July 24 at 10 a.m. local time.

Since its release in 2003, 'Love Actually' has become a modern holiday tradition, celebrated for its star-studded cast, endlessly quotable moments, and its warm portraits of love in all its forms. Written and directed by Richard Curtis, 'Love Actually' follows 10 different, yet interweaving stories of love around the festive period, involving a variety of individuals, many of whom are interlinked as the plot progresses. The film features Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Bill Nighy, Martine McCutcheon, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley, Rowan Atkinson, Martin Freeman and many more.

'LOVE ACTUALLY IN CONCERT transforms a modern Christmas classic into a shared, heartwarming, and joy-filled celebration, perfect for fans, families, and anyone who believes love, actually, is all around,' says Floris Douwes, Producer and Managing Director at GEA Live.

Over the past two decades, 'Love Actually' has built a global, multi-generational fanbase and become a holiday viewing tradition for millions. Its beloved characters, memorable music, and heartfelt stories have helped cement the film as a modern Christmas classic. The film's composer, Golden Globe-, BAFTA- and Emmy-winning Craig Armstrong OBE, is one of the most influential voices in modern film music, known for 'Moulin Rouge!,' 'Me Before You,' 'Elizabeth: The Golden Age,' and more.

Tour Dates (subject to change)

November 15* Williamsport, PA Journey Bank Community Arts Center November 16** Washington, D.C. The Warner Theatre November 18 Richmond, VA Dominion Energy Center November 19 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Center for the Arts November 20-21 Atlantic City, NJ Circus Maximus November 22 Columbus, OH Palace Theatre November 24 Louisville, KY Louisville Palace November 27 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre November 28 Dayton, OH Victoria Theatre November 29 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Performance Hall December 1 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre December 2 Cleveland, OH KeyBank State Theatre December 3 Kitchener, ON The Centre in the Square December 4 Waterbury, CT Palace Theater December 5 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre December 6 Boston, MA Colonial Theater December 9 Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theater December 10 Wausau, WI Grand Theater December 11 Rochester, MN Mayo Civic Center December 12 Chicago, IL Cadillac Palace Theatre December 13 St. Louis, MO The Fabulous Fox December 14 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theater December 15 Denver, CO Buell Theatre December 18 Los Angeles, CA Peacock Theater December 19 San Jose, CA San Jose Center for the Performing Arts December 20 San Diego, CA Balboa Theatre December 22 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre December 23 New Orleans, LA Mahalia Jackson Theatre December 26 Dallas, TX Winspear Opera House December 27 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre

*Preview

**Premiere

For tickets, visit your local venue's website and follow #loveactuallyinconcert on social media for more information.

About GEA Live

GEA Live has established itself as the premier partner in location-based entertainment, combining creativity, excellence and credibility to deliver unforgettable events that bring iconic brands to life in all their glory. Working with renowned IPs from TV, film, theatre, music, gaming, and anime, GEA Live design, produces and distributes everything from symphonic and film concerts to immersive exhibitions and stage shows. With a vast portfolio of shows spanning more than 40 countries, GEA Live has collaborated with world-class brands like PlayStation, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Twilight, Dirty Dancing, Our Planet, and Demon Slayer, in addition to exclusively representing the legendary Ennio Morricone. As a trusted pillar of Sony Music's Masterworks Live division, GEA Live has partnered with entertainment giants like Sony Pictures, Lionsgate, Viacom, and Warner Brothers, among others, delivering unparalleled value for licensors while further elevating the world's most cherished brands.

About RoadCo

RoadCo Entertainment, formed in 2020, is a producing and distribution agency specializing in live entertainment experiences. A collaboration between Sony Music Entertainment and independent touring entrepreneurs Stephen Lindsay and Brett Sirota, RoadCo represents a broad roster of live events based on popular brands and intellectual properties, as well as all-new immersive and interactive attractions for audiences of all ages.

LOVE ACTUALLY IN CONCERT is part of a growing category of film-in-concert events that pair live orchestral performances with theatrical screenings of popular films, a format that has drawn audiences to concert halls and performing arts venues in recent years.

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