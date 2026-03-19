Review: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at The Players

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The word is “special.” While several adjectives come to mind, the one that does the most justice when describing The Players’ cheerful, heartfelt production of ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’—as well as each of the actors in the cast, and the musical itself—is indisputably “special.”

With music and lyrics by William Finn and book by Rachel Sheinkin, ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’ premiered on Broadway in 2005 and was nominated for six Tony Awards, including Best Musical. A 20th anniversary revival is now playing Off-Broadway, starring Kevin McHale of ‘Glee.’

‘Spelling Bee’ depicts a day in the life of three adults and six misfit youngsters who are gathered at Putnam Valley Middle School for their annual spelling bee. Moderator Rona Lisa Peretti (a serene, stylish Natasha Lende), a former champion, takes a moment upon arrival to reminisce about her days as a competitor, and later shares her longstanding appreciation for the event (“My Favorite Moment of the Bee”).

Rona is joined on stage by the high-strung Vice Principal Douglas Panch (Stephen Kalogeras, adorably angsty), as the word pronouncer, and comfort counselor, Mitch Mahoney (a delightfully dispassionate Kelsi Canada), there to escort eliminated students off the stage. Despite their age and stature, these three grownups are soon overshadowed by the ginormous personalities of the six contestants.

The shy, sensitive Olive Ostrowsky (played magnificently and affectively by Caleigh Belle Pearce) has never competed before, forgot to pay her entry free, and anxiously awaits the arrival of her father—her mother is at an ashram in India. Former finalist and self-assured William Barfée (a playfully petulant Melanie Kane), with the oft-mispronounced last name, uses his foot to spell out the letters of each word (“Magic Foot”).

As the daughter of two demanding gay dads, outspoken Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre (a hilarious, exquisite Laura Ash) may be the youngest contestant, yet her age and lisp do not hinder her from rattling on about current events and the political climate. Requisite over-achiever and devout Catholic Marcy Park (an animated, captivating Allison “Sonny” Wong) is an athlete, plays several instruments, and speaks six languages (hence her song, “I Speak Six Languages”).

The excited, easily-distracted Leaf Coneybear (a genial JB/Jenna Benzinger) has to use an inner voice to spell correctly, and entered the bee only because the winner and runner-up at his school had to attend a Bat Mitzvah. Charlito “Chip” Tolentino (Milo Coste, remarkably charming and funny), the friendly, flirty returning champ, tries to defend his title while keeping his hormones in check.

What starts out as a seemingly routine, educational event evolves into a support group of sorts where the spellers have an open forum to air their grievances, and as the audience learns more about these unique individuals and hears their stories, the result is equally comical and poignant. Courtesy of Aaron Blanck’s skilled, precise direction, each character shines on his or her own while playing an essential part of an inspirational ensemble.

The production is chock full of colorful, titillating song and dance numbers (highlights include ‘Pandemonium,’ ‘Magic Foot,’ and ‘My Unfortunate Erection/Distraction’), and other profound sequences (‘I’m Not That Smart,’ ‘Woe Is Me’). Pearce, Lende, and Kalogeras bring the house down—and arguably steal the show—with ‘The I Love You Song,’ Olive’s ode to her parents. Kudos to the band, playing on stage, under the superb direction of Tim Sauer.

I hadn’t seen ‘Spelling Bee’ in several years, and I’ve always enjoyed it. The Players’ first-rate production reminded me yet again how special it really is.

The Players’ production of ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’ runs through March 29th at the Barker Playhouse, 400 Benefit Street in Providence, RI. For tickets and information, call 401-273-0590 or visit playersri.org.

Photo by Erin Malcolm

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