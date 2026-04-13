Review: WHO IS EARTHA MAE? at The Brickbox Theater

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you say the name Eartha Kitt? Those of us who are even remotely familiar with the late singer-dancer-actress will most likely say Catwoman, the iconic feline femme fatale she portrayed in the 1967 season of the ‘Batman’ television series, or her original version of ‘Santa Baby,’ the deliciously flirtatious Christmas classic, later famously recorded by Madonna.

“Who is Eartha Mae?”, the compelling, highly entertaining one-woman show created and performed by Jade Wheeler, now at Brickbox Theater, intimately pays rightful tribute to the multi-hyphenate entertainer and apprises audiences of how much more there is to remember her by, including her traumatic childhood, acceptance at the renowned Katherine Dunham dance company, numerous Broadway appearances, a selection of memorable songs, and perhaps most importantly, being blacklisted after publicly criticizing the Vietnam War.

From the moment she first appears on stage in the dressing room of a Paris nightclub, appearing more ready for bed than to perform, Wheeler has our undivided attention. An off-stage announcer reminds Eartha how long until showtime, and even during her warmup, we are delighted to hear her sultry, accented, trademark snarl. We are soon advised that Eartha Mae, however, is not Earth Kitt, and Wheeler spends the next 75 minutes brilliantly and carefully showcasing the distinction between the resilient, spirited woman and her flamboyant stage persona.

Bouncing back and forth between preparing herself in the mirror at the dressing table, sipping champagne, and addressing the audience directly, Eartha appears decked in a varied collection of colorful headdresses, wigs, earrings, outfits, and heels. She shares the details about her upbringing with an aunt who treated her horribly, recreates her modern dance audition piece (for Katherine Dunham, meticulously choreographed by Joanne Caidor), retells her introduction to Orson Welles, and recounts an incident during a press conference with Lady Bird Johnson that led to her near-decade exile from the United States.

All the while, Wheeler is accompanied by pianist (and Music Director) Catherine Stornetta as she belts out Kitt’s hits (like “C’est Si Bon”, the aforementioned “Santa Baby”) and early career numbers (“I Want to be Evil”, "Check My French"). Much like Kitt herself, Wheeler is tremendously talented, and her performance is radiant, engaging, and profound. Kitt's story deserves to be told, and Wheeler's delivery is equally sensitive and steadfast.

Under the artful direction of Livy Scanlon and courtesy of Jade Wheeler’s captivating portrayal of Kitt, “Who is Eartha Mae?” provides a scintillating, revealing portrait of a fascinating, intriguing artist, for both avid fans and those learning about her for the first time.

“Who is Eartha Mae?” runs through April 19th at The Brickbox Theater located at 20B Franklin Street in Worcester, MA. For tickets and information, call 508-413-5622 or visit jmacworcester.org.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Boston News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...