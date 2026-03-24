Review: WHISKEY at Roundabout Productions

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Terrence McNally’s one-act comedy, ‘Whiskey,’ now at Roundabout Productions, is not so much a play but rather an extended skit that features five television personalities performing in the shadow of an unseen horse who is the titular star of a wildly popular series (á la ‘Mister Ed’). McNally’s more widely known and produced works include ‘It’s Only a Play' and ‘Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune,’ and he won Tony Awards for ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ and ‘Ragtime’ (Best Book of a Musical).



‘Whiskey’ is one of his earlier plays (1973), and fans of his work may not recognize the title or will find it hard to believe the renowned dramatist and satirist penned such an imbecilic script. Nevertheless, Paul Nolette’s crafty, precise direction and playful, stellar performances from the entire cast make for undeniably witty entertainment with no shortage of howlingly funny moments.



The fun begins when the show’s cast members—aging Southern gentleman I.W. Harper (Bill Bullard), his wife Tia Maria (Joyce Leven), and co-stars Johnny Walker (Mike Petrarca), Southern Comfort (Angel Manfredi), and Jack Daniels (Jay Dilisio)—make a public appearance that doesn’t exactly go according to plan. Their foul language and irreverent behavior—considered especially scandalous five decades ago—shocks the audience, which just so happens to include the President of the United States.



These oddballs then take their disgraced selves to a hotel room to drown their sorrows, and the ensuing antics include drunken tirades, fainting, gunfire, and close-quarter intercourse. Each of them laments about whatever injustice has befallen them—I.W. has trouble finding work as an older actor, Tia regrets not being able to have children, Johnny resents his latent homosexuality, Southern wants to be wanted constantly, and the infantile Jack is…let’s just say he’s honest to a fault.



If it sounds like I’ve skimmed over the plot (or major points), it’s not to prevent spoilers but simply because there isn’t much of one. Granted, there is a surprise twist at the end, which only adds to the hilarity and calamity that these maladjusted misfits can’t seem to escape from, but the story (or lack thereof) is little more than the disgruntled ramblings of intoxicated entertainers.



Harper is both effectively charming and boorish as I.W., the requisite leader of the pack, and Leven is delightfully shrill as I.W.’s hypersensitive spouse, Tia. Their chemistry is evident, and their interplay as a married couple is comical and authentic. Manfredi is hilariously haughty as the unapologetic harlot, Southern Comfort, and Dilisio is clever and coy as the incorrigibly idiotic Jack Daniels. Petrarca is extraordinarily amusing and arguably steals the show as the high-strung, much-too-easily-excitable Johnny Walker.



Any misgivings I had with the script were easily remedied by the superlative acting from this ensemble, which makes ‘Whiskey’ at Roundabout Productions an endearing, worthwhile experience.



Roundabout Productions’ ‘Whiskey’ runs through March 29th at Coelho Middle School, 99 Brown Street in Attleboro, MA. For tickets and information, visit www.roundaboutproductions.org.

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