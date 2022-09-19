Review: DESCRIBE THE NIGHT at Game Theatre

Describe the Night blends historical figures and events with pure fantasy against the backdrop of Iron Curtain history to examine the nature of truth and lies - which is particularly relevant to 21st Century audiences in this current age of fact deniers.

The 2017 play by Rajiv Joseph won a 2018 Obie Award for Best New American Play. And while it is engaging and thought provoking, it is strange and hard to follow at times with its mix of fact and fiction- which might be the point.

The play opens as the Russian army occupies one of its western neighbors, in this case it was Poland, and this relevance to the current horrific situation in Ukraine was why the play was added to The Gamm's 38th season, according to the program.

But it's the talented ensemble cast directed by Tony Estrella is what truly makes this play worth seeing at The Gamm.

Sean McConaghy gives a standout performance as historical figure Nikolai Yezhov, one of Stalin's closest henchmen. McConaghy's performance is robust and powerful, and we see him portray Yezhov from a young soldier to an elderly bureaucrat with a fearless physicality.

Donnla Hughes portrays Nikolai's wife, Yevgenia, with great range as we see this historical character in a wide array of situations and life stages, from a sophisticated Soviet elite to a folksy and fictional Slavic grandmother. Hughes shined in each facet of the character giving each one a unique sparkle.

Likewise, Michal Liebhauser also brought great range to the fantasy version of Soviet writer Isaac Babel, who we first meet as an insecure young battlefield reporter.

Jeff Church colors the character, Vova, with an intriguing mix of brutality and the oily charm of an organized crime thug, along with a tiny touch of humanity. "Vova" is a nickname for Vladimir and it's no secret that Vova represents Vladimir Putin, onetime agent of the USSR's notorious intelligence and security organization, the KGB.

Dan Garcia plays Feliks, a very unlucky car rental agent in the town of Smolensk during the deadly 2010 crash of the Polish presidential aircraft which took much of Poland's government with it. Garcia's performance is precise and intense.

The delightful Gabrielle McCauley plays Urzula, a fictional character who is plotting to escape East Germany in the 1980s. Sophia Blum adeptly plays both frightened journalist Mariya and her landlady, the pragmatic laundress, Mrs. Petrovna.

The sound by Alex Eizenberg and lighting by Jeff Adelberg, work together to heighten the drama and bring a tangible realism to the small space.

Michael McGarty's creative set design stands in for everything from a 1920 battlefield to a 2010 car rental office. Settings and timeframes are announced via a light board at the center of the set that's reminiscent of European mass transit signage. If you miss it, you might not know whether you're bound for a mid-century Moscow apartment or a 2010 car rental office. But if you missed the bus sign, David T. Howard's thoughtful, understated costume design helps set the time and place of each scene.

If you go, pay attention to that signage and be sure to make time to talk about this play with your friends afterwards. Although uneven and with an odd ending, the play is compelling storytelling and the cast works hard to deliver. Describe the Night runs until October 9 at The Gamm Theatre on Jefferson Boulevard in Warwick, RI.

Photo Credit: Cat Laine