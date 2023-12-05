Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Attleboro Community Theatre

At Attleboro Community Theatre through December 17th

By: Dec. 05, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Trinity Rep Photo 3 Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Trinity Rep
Review: DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical at Providence Performing Ar Photo 4 Review: DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical at Providence Performing Arts Center

Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Attleboro Community Theatre

With the holiday season upon us, Attleboro Community Theatre (ACT)’s joyous, heartwarming production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” is the quintessential reminder of what Christmas is all about—family, tradition, and generosity.

Under the stylish direction of Tammy England and co-director Jeanne Smith, the classic tale is told by Dickens himself (Bernie Larrivee), who recounts the events of an unforgettable, life-changing Christmas Eve for his inimitable protagonist, the miserly businessman, Ebenezer Scrooge (Geoff White).

Scrooge isn’t shy about the fact that he hates Christmas, so much so that he berates his employee, Bob Cratchit (an earnest, endearing Alan Stavris), for wanting the day off to celebrate with his family. In addition, he declines a dinner party invitation from his own nephew, Fred (an especially charming Bailey Goff), and shoos away a group of carolers. Furthermore, despite his success, Scrooge shuns any requests for charitable donations from the ladies of the neighborhood, Mrs. Bainbridge (Kira Santos) and Mrs. Dooley (Melanie Carrazzo).

Home alone on Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by the ghost of his late business partner, Jacob Marley (Mark Carter, delightfully ghoulish). Bound in chains, Marley warns Scrooge of the despair that awaits him in the afterlife if he doesn’t change his ways. Soon thereafter, Scrooge reluctantly hosts three surprise guests who take him on a journey to revisit his past and present, and provide a sneak preview of his foreboding future.

Emily Partington delivers a beautifully poised performance as Past, helping Scrooge remember the boy and later young man that he used to be. Dave Almeida is superb as the spirited Mr. Fezziwig, Scrooge’s former employer, who exudes kindness and merriment. As his long ago love interest, Belle, Hannah Kohler’s stoic portrayal effectively captures a glimpse of when the teenaged Scrooge (an eloquent Zavius Aponte) began to change—and ultimately not for the better.

A remarkably animated Alexander Panagopoulos is marvelous as Present, spreading cheer and elation while chastising Scrooge for his bitter disposition. Patrick Keister is impressively convincing as the scoundrel, Old Joe, using Scrooge’s impending demise for profit.

Geoff White’s performance as Scrooge is outstanding and intense. His voice, tone, facial expressions and body language are spot-on and perfectly embody how one would imagine the iconic curmudgeon to appear and behave. The actor’s profound portrayal carries the entire show with precision, humor, and above all, heart.

In addition to rhythmically directing a cast of more than three dozen actors, England and Smith deserve additional praise, respectively, for the striking set and exquisitely crafted costumes—and did I forget to mention the ghosts that float between the aisles?

Finally, it would be criminal (and much like the old Scrooge) if I failed to mention the supremely talented children of the cast whose energy and enthusiasm is not just evident but contagious.

“A Christmas Carol” at ACT is the perfect way to welcome the spirit of the yuletide season.

“A Christmas Carol” runs through December 17 at Attleboro Community Theatre, 71 North Main Street in Attleboro, MA. For information and tickets, call 508-226-8100 or visit Click Here.

Photo by Dave Cantelli @photox_dc


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Rhode Island

1
BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards December 5th Standings; NEWSIES Leads Best Musical! Photo
BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards December 5th Standings; NEWSIES Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Review: MRS. BOB CRATCHITS WILD CHRISTMAS BINGE at Contemporary Theater Company Photo
Review: MRS. BOB CRATCHIT'S WILD CHRISTMAS BINGE at Contemporary Theater Company

What did our critic think of MRS. BOB CRATCHIT'S WILD CHRISTMAS BINGE at Contemporary Theater Company? While Charles Dicken's A Christmas Carol is the go-to Christmas play each and every year, there's something fresh about a new Christmas play that has a little bit of the familiar with mostly all new takes and skits.  Welcome to Mrs. Bob Cratchit's Wild Christmas Binge that eill keep you laughing to the very last!

3
Review: DR. SEUSS HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical at Providence Performing Art Photo
Review: DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical at Providence Performing Arts Center

What did our critic think of DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL at Providence Performing Arts Center?

4
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards; A CHRISTMAS CAR Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards; A CHRISTMAS CAROL Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

From This Author - Christopher Verleger

Chris has been reviewing theater throughout Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts since 2006. He lives and works in Southern Rhode Island.... Christopher Verleger">(read more about this author)

Review: BIG, THE MUSICAL at The Community PlayersReview: BIG, THE MUSICAL at The Community Players
Review: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Contemporary Theater CompanyReview: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Contemporary Theater Company
Review: TERAPIA (THERAPY) at Teatro ECASReview: TERAPIA (THERAPY) at Teatro ECAS
Review: LOVE, SEX & THE IRS at The Arctic PlayhouseReview: LOVE, SEX & THE IRS at The Arctic Playhouse

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Video
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

Rhode Island SHOWS
To Kill a Mockingbird in Rhode Island To Kill a Mockingbird
Providence Performing Arts Center (2/06-2/11)
Miracle on 34th Street in Rhode Island Miracle on 34th Street
The Arctic Playhouse (11/30-12/17)
Get Merry! An Engaging Medieval Winter Solstice Revel in Rhode Island Get Merry! An Engaging Medieval Winter Solstice Revel
Swamp Meadow Community Theatre (12/06-12/10)PHOTOS
Frames of Mind in Rhode Island Frames of Mind
WaterFire Arts Center (5/16-5/18)
A Christmas Carol in Rhode Island A Christmas Carol
Attleboro Community Theatre (12/01-12/17)
Chashmay.Pk in Rhode Island Chashmay.Pk
Sunglasses Price in Pakistan (8/08-8/08)PHOTOS
Twas the Night Before Christmas in Rhode Island Twas the Night Before Christmas
Roberts Hall - Rhode Island College (12/15-12/16)
Moulin Rouge! in Rhode Island Moulin Rouge!
Providence Performing Arts Center (12/19-12/31)
Frozen in Rhode Island Frozen
Providence Performing Arts Center (3/07-3/17)
Are the Crayons Quitting? in Rhode Island Are the Crayons Quitting?
Keats Theatre/St. Andrews School (3/22-3/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You