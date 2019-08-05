Regional Premiere Of SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Opens At Theatre By The Sea August 14

In celebration of 86 Years of Theatre By The Sea, owner and producer Bill Hanney presents the Rhode Island regional premiere of Saturday Night Fever which will be presented from August 14-September 8, 2019.

"It is hard to believe that the movie Saturday Night Fever is over 40 years old," said Bill Hanney. "It was a cultural phenomenon when it was released, and I had a feeling our audiences would be excited to see the stage version. The show has been selling so well that we added two additional matinee performances to try and satisfy the demand."

The stage version of the extraordinarily successful 1977 movie starring John Travolta follows Tony Manero, who doesn't have much going for him during the weekdays. He still lives at home and works as a hardware store clerk in his Brooklyn, NY neighborhood. The highlight of Tony's week is going to the local disco, where he is the king of the dance floor. When a big dance competition is announced, he wrangles the beautiful and talented Stephanie to be his partner. As the two train for the big night, they start to fall for each other as well. Packed with disco classics including The Bee Gees' hits "Stayin' Alive," "How Deep Is Your Love," "Night Fever," "Tragedy," and "More Than A Woman," the musical is filled with explosive energy and sensational choreography.

Directed by Richard Sabellico, who directed recent TBTS productions of Newsies, Joseph..., The Music Man, Buddy, and Annie, with musical direction by Jacob Priddy and choreography by Charlie Sutton, the cast includes Schyler Conaway and Melissa Rapelje, who will be making their Theatre By The Sea debuts in the roles of Tony Manero and Stephanie Mangano. TBTS newcomers Sam Brackley and Collier Cobb will be appearing in the roles of Bobby and Annette, with Ebony Deloney, who recently made her TBTS debut as Medda Larkin in Newsies, and Gabriel Kearns, who was seen early this season in both Singin' in the Rain and Newsies, portraying the roles of Candy and Joey. Darren McArthur, who was recently seen in Newsies will play Gus, and Trevor McChristian and Brian Ashton Miller, who are both making their TBTS debuts, will take on the roles of Double J and Monty. Gary Lynch, who returns to TBTS after 30 years, will portray the role of Tony's father Frank, with Deborah Tranelli, whose television appearances include "Dallas," "Murder in Manhattan," "Law & Order," "Three's Company," and "Hart to Hart," playing his wife Flo. Rounding out the cast are Maggie Bergman, Victoria Biro, Jason Haggerty, Maverick Hiu, Maya Kazzaz, Natalie Livingston, Anthony J. Martinez, Abby Matsusaka, Eric Michael Parker, Brett Pederson, Annie Rossi, Rosie Rossi, and Alexa Shanahan.

The creative team includes resident scenic designer Kyle Dixon and resident lighting designer Jose Santiago. The costumes were originally designed by Paula Peasley-Ninestein for North Shore Music Theatre, with costumes for this production coordinated by David Costa-Cabral. Additional creative team members include Don Hanna (Sound Design), Meg Kane (Wig and Hair Design), Kate F. Ferdinandi (Production Stage Manager), Logan Pratt (Assistant Stage Manager), Gina Daugherty (Associate Choreographer), and Maria Day (Assistant to the Director). Saturday Night Fever is being produced for Theatre By The Sea by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Thom Warren (Associate Producer).

Audiences are invited to enhance their theatre experience by enjoying lunch or dinner in the casual, contemporary and creative atmosphere of Bistro by the Sea, just a short stroll down the arbor walk adjacent to the theatre. Following performances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings, beginning August 23, theatergoers can enjoy fun, food, and drinks at the popular Late Night Cabaret, hosted on alternate weekends by Poppy Champlin and Doreen Collins. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made by calling (401) 789-3030. Before or after the meal, theatergoers can enjoy the lush seaside gardens, containing over 300 varieties of perennials, grasses, shrubs and climbing plants, which offer a magical environment for flower lovers of all ages.

Saturday Night Fever will be presented from August 14-September 8, with preview performances on August 14 and 15 and opening night scheduled for August 16. Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm, Thursdays at 2:00 pm, Saturdays at 3:00 and Sundays at 5:00 pm, with special performance times on Sunday, August 18 at 2:00 & 7:00 pm and special added matinee performances on Wednesday August 28 and Wednesday, September 4 at 2:00 pm. The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield. Tickets for preview performances, Wednesday, August 14 and Thursday, August 15 are $51, and $54 - $77 for all other performances (additional fees may apply). Discount rates are available for groups of 10 or more by calling (401) 782-3800 x112. Tickets are on sale at the box office Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am - 6:00 pm, Sundays from 12 noon - 5:00 pm and performance days until curtain, online 24-hours-a-day at www.theatrebythesea.com and via telephone during normal box office hours by calling (401) 782-TKTS (8587) or (866) 811-4111.

