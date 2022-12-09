Recording Artist & Environmentalist Will Evans Reflects On Our Desire For Validation In New Single 'Already Gone'

"Comparison is the thief of joy" - this is the sentiment with which recording artist Will Evans found the motivation behind his relatable anthem "Already Gone". A buoyant blend of pop country driven by spirited banjo strums, "Already Gone" reflects on our individual need for validation in this society. Whether it is self-inflicted or born out of a basic necessity to survive, we adapt to an innate desire to compare in order to reassure ourselves that we're on the right track. With our egos in the driver's seat, we obsess over material things like our careers and looks, when in actuality, the important things in life are not external but rather, right within ourselves. Paired with a captivating music video, Evans captures the concept of chasing this unrelenting passion; represented by a woman on a horse, we observe the way she is always just barely out of reach. Our desire for self-fulfillment will never leave, but we often chase it until we do.

"We look into a mirror, Trying to validate / Dream like we'll live forever, Live like we'll die today" ~ "Already Gone"

Rhode Island-based, Will Evans has spent the last decade of his life as the frontman for New England Roots Rock band Barefoot Truth. Four albums and 50M+ streams later, he has embarked on a solo journey, releasing three full length albums and performing for sold out crowds across the US and Europe. Showcasing his skills as a multi-instrumentalist, Evans displays technical mastery of live-looping in his shows that include the didgeridoo, 'hand pan' drum, percussive beatboxing, acoustic guitar, and layers of soulful vocals. His album "Rise" was nominated for three categories by the New England Music Awards: Album of the Year, Roots Act of the Year, and Video of the Year. Shortly after returning to the U.S., he recorded a full-length live album for Sugarshack Sessions and also released 'The Summer Swell,' a 3-song live EP, as well as a new summer-vibed single: "Lean In."

A lifelong surfer and environmentalist, Evans' songs speak to the importance of connecting with-and protecting-the earth. At a time when so many are looking for words of inspiration and reassurance, his songs deliver messages of family, love, hope, and inclusion. Will Evans has shared the stage with many top artists, including Crosby & Nash, Grace Potter, Bruce Hornsby, Rusted Root, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Trevor Hall, Xavier Rudd, Donavon Frankenreiter, Six60, Ryan Montbleau, Railroad Earth, and members of Dispatch.

Watch the Official Music Video below!