Playhouse on the Square Playwright Named Finalist in National Playwriting Competition

Playhouse on the Square has announced the theatre's 4th Annual Play Slam! Competition High School division winner, MJ Learned, was recently named runner-up of the American Alliance for Theatre & Education Playwrights for Change National Competition.

Learned's play, Arm in Arm, will receive recognition at the American Alliance for Theatre & Education (AATE) National Conference in Providence, RI, July 28-31, 2022.

Learned, a Senior at First Assembly Christian School in Cordova, TN, submitted her play Arm in Arm, to this year's competition. A ten-minute play involving a chance meeting between two women. After noticing a young girl's scars in the park, a woman shares a heartfelt conversation with her about loss, perseverance, and how one 'brief' moment in her youth changed the course of her life.

Please join Playhouse on the Square in congratulating MJ on her amazing accomplishment.