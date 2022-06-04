Playhouse on the Square Playwright Named Finalist in National Playwriting Competition
MJ Learned as recently named runner-up of the American Alliance for Theatre & Education Playwrights for Change National Competition.
Playhouse on the Square has announced the theatre's 4th Annual Play Slam! Competition High School division winner, MJ Learned, was recently named runner-up of the American Alliance for Theatre & Education Playwrights for Change National Competition.
Learned's play, Arm in Arm, will receive recognition at the American Alliance for Theatre & Education (AATE) National Conference in Providence, RI, July 28-31, 2022.
Learned, a Senior at First Assembly Christian School in Cordova, TN, submitted her play Arm in Arm, to this year's competition. A ten-minute play involving a chance meeting between two women. After noticing a young girl's scars in the park, a woman shares a heartfelt conversation with her about loss, perseverance, and how one 'brief' moment in her youth changed the course of her life.
Please join Playhouse on the Square in congratulating MJ on her amazing accomplishment.
About PlaySlam!
Play Slam! is a 10-Minute Young Playwright's Festival hosted in partnership with International Paper and the American Alliance for Theatre and Education. Young writers from Mid-South area schools submit work related to themes chosen by the Play Slam! committee and AATE. Scripts submitted are adjudicated by a panel of judges consisting of the Play Slam! Coordinator, Playhouse on the Square staff, Associate & Resident Company members, along with local writers and directors.
This year's theme: "What Hope Looks Like" challenged local young writers to submit an original 10-minute play related to the theme. The top 5 finalists went on to receive a public staged reading of their script by local area actors at Playhouse on the Square.
About American Alliance for Theatre & Education
AATE is among the most recognized arts education organizations. It works to ensure that every young person experiences quality theatre arts in their lives provided by proficient, talented artists and educators. AATE is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Through its membership of theatre artists, in-service and pre-service teachers, professors, directors, scholars, and playwrights, AATE serves more than a million students in 48 U.S. states and 19 countries worldwide.
For more information regarding the Playwrights for Change competition, visit The American Alliance for Theatre and Education website at aate.com.
For more details and questions regarding PlaySlam! please contact Jason Gerhard at 901.937.6475 or jason@playhouseonthesquare.org