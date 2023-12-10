Photos: First Look at The Gamm Theatre's IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY

The Gamm Theatre is currently presenting It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play adapted by Joe Landry from the screenplay by Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, Frank Capra, and Jo Swerling, now through December 24.

Check out production photos below!

Back by popular demand! George, Clarence, and the entire town of Bedford Falls come to life in this staged 1940s radio broadcast of Frank Capra’s holiday movie classic. With live sound effects and a handful of actors, the story of beleaguered building and loan owner George Bailey and his affable helper angel, Clarence, unfolds one fateful Christmas Eve as you’ve never seen it before. This captivating, life-affirming story is a holiday treat for the entire family!

The cast includes Tony Estrella (George Bailey), Lynsey Ford (Mary Hatch/Rose Bailey), Fred Sullivan, Jr. (Henry F. Potter/Clarence/others), Andrew Iacovelli (Harry Bailey/Ernie Bishop/others), Helena Tafuri (Violet Bick/Janie Bailey/others), Jim O’Brien (Joseph/Billy Bailey/others), Milly Massey (Announcer/Zuzu Bailey), and Will Malloy (Foley Artist).

Set Design by Michael McGarty, Costume Design by Jessie Darrell Jarbadan, Music Direction by Milly Massey, Lighting Design by Noah Beauregard, Production Management by Jessica Hill Kidd, and Stage Management by Robin Grady.

Tickets:

Weekdays: $60

Weekends: $70

Child/Student: $20

Pay-What-You-Wish on Saturday, Dec. 9, one hour before curtain, based on availability.

Discounts for groups of 10 or more: gammtheatre.org/discounts

Call 401-723-4266 or visit the link below.

Photo Credit: Nile Scott Studios