Photos: First Look at The Gamm Theatre's IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY

The production runs now through December 24.

By: Dec. 10, 2023

The Gamm Theatre is currently presenting It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play adapted by Joe Landry from the screenplay by Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, Frank Capra, and Jo Swerling, now through December 24.

Check out production photos below!

Back by popular demand! George, Clarence, and the entire town of Bedford Falls come to life in this staged 1940s radio broadcast of Frank Capra’s holiday movie classic. With live sound effects and a handful of actors, the story of beleaguered building and loan owner George Bailey and his affable helper angel, Clarence, unfolds one fateful Christmas Eve as you’ve never seen it before. This captivating, life-affirming story is a holiday treat for the entire family!

The cast includes Tony Estrella (George Bailey), Lynsey Ford (Mary Hatch/Rose Bailey), Fred Sullivan, Jr. (Henry F. Potter/Clarence/others), Andrew Iacovelli (Harry Bailey/Ernie Bishop/others), Helena Tafuri (Violet Bick/Janie Bailey/others), Jim O’Brien (Joseph/Billy Bailey/others), Milly Massey (Announcer/Zuzu Bailey), and Will Malloy (Foley Artist).

Set Design by Michael McGarty, Costume Design by Jessie Darrell Jarbadan, Music Direction by Milly Massey, Lighting Design by Noah Beauregard, Production Management by Jessica Hill Kidd, and Stage Management by Robin Grady.

Tickets:

Weekdays: $60

Weekends: $70

Child/Student: $20

Pay-What-You-Wish on Saturday, Dec. 9, one hour before curtain, based on availability.

Discounts for groups of 10 or more: gammtheatre.org/discounts

Call 401-723-4266 or visit the link below.

Photo Credit: Nile Scott Studios

Photos: First Look at The Gamm Theatre's IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY
Will Malloy

Photos: First Look at The Gamm Theatre's IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY
Lynsey Ford, Helena Tafuri

Photos: First Look at The Gamm Theatre's IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY
Will Malloy, Lynsey Ford, Fred Sullivan, Jr, and Tony Estrella

Photos: First Look at The Gamm Theatre's IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY
Will Malloy, Andrew Iacovelli, and Helena Tafuri

Photos: First Look at The Gamm Theatre's IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY
Tony Estrella, Jim O'Brien, Helena Tafuri, Lynsey Ford, Milly Massey

Photos: First Look at The Gamm Theatre's IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY
Fred Sullivan, Jr., Tony Estrella, Lynsey Ford

Photos: First Look at The Gamm Theatre's IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY
Lynsey Ford, Tony Estrella, Jim O'Brien

Photos: First Look at The Gamm Theatre's IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY
Fred Sullivan, Jr., Jim O'Brien, Helena Tafuri, Andrew Iacovelli, Milly Massey

Photos: First Look at The Gamm Theatre's IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY
Fred Sullivan, Jr., Lynsey Ford, Tony Estrella, Jim O'Brien, Helena Tafuri, Andrew Iacovelli, Milly Massey


