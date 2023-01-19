Photos: First Look At WE'RE GONNA DIE At Wilbury Theatre Group

Performances start this week for the Rhode Island premiere of We're Gonna Die by Young Jean Lee, presented by Wilbury Theatre Group and directed by Marcel A. Mascaro. The production features Helena Tafuri*, Chazz Bruce, Jose Docen and Teddy Lytle.

Featuring live music and immersive storytelling, We're Gonna Die takes the audience on a journey through the ups and downs of existence, ultimately arriving at a place of hope and acceptance. Tickets for all performances are $5-$55 through the Wilbury Theatre Group's innovative Name-Your-Price model, and are available at thewilburygroup.org/were-gonna-die

In this Obie Award-winning piece, provocative playwright Young Jean Lee takes audiences on an unforgettable ride that's part concert, part stand-up, and all fun. It's the acclaimed life-affirming show about the thing everyone has in common: we're gonna die. You may be miserable, but you won't be alone.

"We've always been huge fans of Young Jean Lee's work here at the Wilbury Group, having produced Straight White Men during our 2016/17 season and then Church in 2018/29," says Josh Short, Artistic Director. "Even more than her other work though, We're Gonna Die pushes the boundaries of theatre and music into a blazingly electric and life-affirming show. We're thrilled to have resident artist Marcel A. Mascaro making their directorial debut with us on this show, and I can't wait to see how they work with the incredible cast of musicians and storytellers they've assembled to bring this show about death, to life."

