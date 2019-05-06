Photo Flash: Inside FUN(d) HOME,The 2019 Wilbury Group Gala

Sponsored by David and Ellen Galkin, on behalf of the Ira S. and Anna Galkin Charitable Trust, FUN(d) HOME The 2019 Wilbury Group Gala honored stage and film Actor Richard Donelly with the 5th Annual Kerry Callery Award for Outstanding Commitment to the Arts, and introduced the Arthur Richter Spirit of Giving Award to the man himself, Arthur Richter.

Performances by Wilbury Group Artists, along with The Nick Sanfilippo Trio,Micah Jackson, the Rhode Island Ukulele Armada, Project 401 breakdancers,and sneak peeks at our upcoming productions CVK (Clever and Vainglorious Kings), and the Tony Award Winning musical, ?Fun Home.



Photos from the e! vent by Erin X. Smithers.

More photos online at https://thewilburygroup.org/fund-home-gala.html



Rachel Dulude and Sarah Leach at FUN(d) HOME The 2019 Wilbury Group Gala



Aaron Blanck performs with the Rhode Island Ukulele Armada at FUN(d) HOME The 2019 Wilbury Group Gala



WaterFire Founder/Executive Director with Wilbury Group Artistic Director Josh Short at FUN(d) HOME The 2019 Wilbury Group Gala



Members of the LIfelong Learning Collaborative being recognized at FUN(d) HOME The 2019 Wilbury Group Gala



Hayley Pezza performs at FUN(d) HOME The 2019 Wilbury Group Gala



Hayley Pezza, Paige Barlow, and Dillon Lightbody perform at FUN(d) HOME The 2019 Wilbury Group Gala



Jesse Hawley and James Stanley perform selections from their show CVK (Clever and Vainglorious Kings) at FUN(d) HOME The 2019 Wilbury Group Gala



Jesse Hawley and James Stanley perform selections from their show CVK (Clever and Vainglorious Kings) at FUN(d) HOME The 2019 Wilbury Group Gala



Josh Short and Rachel Dulude perform at FUN(d) HOME The 2019 Wilbury Group Gala



Logan Serabian and honoree Arthur Richter at FUN(d) HOME The 2019 Wilbury Group Gala



Guests at FUN(d) HOME The 2019 Wilbury Group Gala



Wilbury Artistic Director Josh Short, Phyllis Kay, honoree Richard Donelly, Gamm Theatre Artistic Director Tony Estrella, and Jim O''Brien at FUN(d) HOME The 2019 Wilbury Group Gala



Vice President of the Wilbury Group''s Board of Directors Milly Massey at FUN(d) HOME The 2019 Wilbury Group Gala



Logan Serabian and Arthur Richter at FUN(d) HOME The 2019 Wilbury Group Gala



Keri King and Micah Jackson at FUN(d) HOME The 2019 Wilbury Group Gala



Phoenyx Williams, Jeff Hodge, Helena Tafuri, and Don Mays at FUN(d) HOME The 2019 Wilbury Group Gala