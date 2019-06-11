Photo Flash: Granite Theatre Presents BAREFOOT IN THE PARK

Neil Simon's romantic comedy, "Barefoot in the Park", opening June 28, 2019 at the Granite Theatre. "Barefoot in the Park" is described as a rib-tickling comedy. It was nominated for three 1964 Tony Awards and Mike Nichols won the award for Best Director. Producer/Artistic Director for the theatre is David Jepson. The show runs June 28 - July 21, 2019

Paul and Corie Bratter are newlyweds in every sense of the word. He's a straight-as-an-arrow lawyer and she's a free spirit always looking for the latest kick. Their new apartment is her most recent find - too expensive with bad plumbing and in need of a paint job. After a six-day honeymoon, they get a surprise visit from Corie's loopy mother and decide to play matchmaker during a dinner with their neighbor-in-the-attic, Velasco, where everything that can go wrong, does. Paul just doesn't understand Corie, as she sees it. He's too staid, too boring, and she just wants him to be a little more spontaneous. Running "barefoot in the park" would be a start... 1964 Tony Award nominee for Best Play. "A Bubbling, Rib-Tickling Comedy." - New York Times. "Critic weeps joyfully...I don't think anybody stopped laughing while the curtain was up last evening." - New York Daily News





Judy George (Westerly, RI) directs the show. The show features John Cillino (Westerly, RI), Chelsea Mitchell (Westerly, RI), Geoff Blanchette (Westerly, RI), Mari Enrique (Niantic, CT), Warren Usey (Westerly, RI) and James Mockler (Noank, CT).

Patrons may enjoy a selection of wines, beers and soft drinks from the theatre's cash bar at all performances in the comfortable, spacious lobby of the beautifully refurbished, historic theatre. Opening nights of each new production feature an opportunity to share food and refreshments and a mixer of patrons and performers.

"Barefoot in the Park" opens June 28, 2019 at the Granite. Performances are Thursday through Saturday Evenings at 7:30 pm and Sunday Matinees at 2 pm through June 28. Tickets for this show are $20, 62 and older is $17 and children (12 and under) are $12. PLEASE NOTE new start time - evenings at 7:30 pm.

Gift certificates are available year-round and reservations for the entire season are available anytime. For reservations, directions or other information, call the Box Office at 401-596-2341. You can also visit our website for information or to order tickets online www.granitetheatre.com.





