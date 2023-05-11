PPAC's COOL SUMMER NIGHTS Concerts Are Around The Corner At The Providence Performing Arts Center

Summer officially starts on Wednesday, June 21, but COOL SUMMER NIGHTS, the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC)'s line-up of summer concerts, kick off on June 9. COOL SUMMER NIGHTS concerts are made possible in part by The Providence Tourism Council (PTC). B101 is the media sponsor of the COOL SUMMER NIGHTS concerts.



Alexis Gorriaran, Chair and Commissioner of the Providence Tourism Council said,

"The Providence Tourism Council is pleased to support PPAC's COOL SUMMER NIGHTS concerts. We work collaboratively with organizations like PPAC to develop events and programming that highlight Providence as an arts and cultural tourist destination. Through this grant, PTC hopes more people will visit downtown Providence and experience all the creative capital has to offer!"

Alan Chille, PPAC General Manager added, "With the COOL SUMMER NIGHTS concerts, it is our intent to offer affordably priced tickets - prices start at just $10 - so that more people can access the Providence Performing Arts Center and have a fun night out, listening to great music, in the city of Providence."

Ticket prices for COOL SUMMER NIGHTS range from $10 - $45; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. Tickets are available at the PPAC Box Office, located at 220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence, online at ppacri.org and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787).

Box office window and phone hours are Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P, Saturday, 10A to 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on show days. As of Friday, May 26, summer box office window and phone hours are Monday through Thursday, 10A to 5P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on show days (please note: the Box Office will be closed Friday, May 26 through the Memorial Day holiday, and will re-open on Tuesday, May 30).

PPAC's COOL SUMMER NIGHTS concerts open with Celebrating Billy Joel: America's Piano Man on Friday, June 9 at 8P. One of the foremost songwriters of the twentieth century, Billy Joel's music is beloved around the world. The Celebrating Billy Joel group of multi-instrumentalists features renowned vocalists and piano players Rob Stringer and Alex Dee, paying tribute to "the piano man" by playing his international smash hits such as "Just The Way You Are," "New York State of Mind," "Uptown Girl," "Vienna," "Scenes from an Italian Restaurant," "Piano Man" and more.

A week later, Rus Anderson returns to PPAC with The Rocket Man Show on Friday, June 16 at 7:30P. Rus' concert tribute to Elton John honors the legendary musician with killer vocals, fierce piano playing and classic Elton antics. Rus painstakingly recreates a 1970s concert with gorgeous, colorful and flamboyant costumes worn by Elton. Rus' portrayal of Elton John has been praised by critics, Elton fans and celebrities alike; Jimmy Fallon described Rus as "amazing" and Queen's Adam Lambert called him "phenomenal" when he performed on Fallon's "Clash of Cover Bands" in 2021 on E!.

The month of June will be rounded out with Leonid & Friends, the world's greatest tribute to Chicago, on Sunday, June 25 at 7P. Leonid & Friends have astounded audiences around the globe with their ability to capture the spirit and musicality, note-for-note, of American supergroup Chicago. Their videos of their Chicago covers have gone viral with over 150 million plus views. They have written original material and have expanded to covering artists like Earth, Wind & Fire, Blood Sweat & Tears, Ides of March, Stevie Wonder, Steely Dan and Deep Purple.



When you think of COOL SUMMER NIGHTS, the music of ABBA makes for the perfect soundtrack! MANIA: The ABBA Tribute comes to PPAC on Saturday, July 15 at 8P. ABBA's timeless songs were written to be enjoyed live and MANIA gives you exactly that. Two hours of uplifting, dance-inducing and sometimes heart-breaking songs, fully live with fantastic staging, lighting and effects. The show perfectly and respectfully recreates ABBA's sound; it's a show that can be enjoyed by lifelong fans and a new generation of ABBA fans, who never had the opportunity to see ABBA live. MANIA includes ABBA hits like "Dancing Queen," "Mamma Mia," "The Winner Takes It All," "Super Trouper," "Take a Chance on Me," and more.