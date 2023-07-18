PPAC Finale Performances Of NEXT STOP BROADWAY Are Free And Open To The Public

Cast members will also create their own presentations inspired by productions from PPAC's upcoming 2023/2024 Broadway Season.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

The Providence Performing Arts Center has announced that the finale performances of Next Stop BROADWAY on Friday, July 28 at 5P and Friday, August 4 at 5P will once again be open to the public. Admission will be FREE; tickets will not be required.

For the first time, PPAC is offering two weeks of Next Stop BROADWAY for ages 10 – 17.  90 – 100 “cast members” will participate in each week  (July 24 – 28 and July 31 – August 4) where they will be transported to the “Golden Age of Broadway” and learn the music and choreography from iconic ensemble numbers.

This year's program features  selections from Rodgers & Hart's “Babes in Arms” and “The Boys from Syracuse.”  Cast members will also create their own presentations inspired by productions from PPAC's upcoming 2023/2024 Broadway Season.

For more information, please visit www.ppacri.org/nsb or email nsb@ppacri.org.




