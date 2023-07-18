PPAC Finale Performances Of NEXT STOP BROADWAY Are Free And Open To The Public

The Providence Performing Arts Center has announced that the finale performances of Next Stop BROADWAY on Friday, July 28 at 5P and Friday, August 4 at 5P will once again be open to the public. Admission will be FREE; tickets will not be required.

For the first time, PPAC is offering two weeks of Next Stop BROADWAY for ages 10 – 17. 90 – 100 “cast members” will participate in each week (July 24 – 28 and July 31 – August 4) where they will be transported to the “Golden Age of Broadway” and learn the music and choreography from iconic ensemble numbers.

This year's program features selections from Rodgers & Hart's “Babes in Arms” and “The Boys from Syracuse.” Cast members will also create their own presentations inspired by productions from PPAC's upcoming 2023/2024 Broadway Season.

For more information, please visit www.ppacri.org/nsb or email nsb@ppacri.org.