ONE VISION OF QUEEN at the Providence Performing Arts Center Has Been Canceled

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Due to a scheduling change, the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC)'s engagement with ONE VISION OF QUEEN Featuring Marc Martel on Sunday, November 3 at 7P has been cancelled. Current ticketholders for the November 3rd show at PPAC do not need to take any additional action; they will automatically receive a full refund at their original point of purchase. Please note that refunds may take five to ten business days to post to your account.

ONE VISION OF QUEEN is an explosive, attention-commanding tribute to the iconic rock band and features a diverse array of Queen's greatest hits, including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” “We Are The Champions,” “Another One Bites The Dust,” “Under Pressure” and “Somebody to Love.”



Marc Martel has been called the “vocal doppelganger for the Queen frontman” by The New York Times and Rolling Stone called Martel's vocal resemblance to Freddie Mercury as “striking.” He became nationally known in 2011 when he submitted a video of himself covering “Somebody to Love” as part of a contest spearheaded by the members of Queen. The video landed him an appearance on “The Ellen Show” and he was hand-selected by Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen to be the voice of their official tribute group “The Queen Extravaganza.” Martel has appeared on American Idol with The Queen Extravaganza and contributed vocals for the Oscar-nominated Queen biopic film Bohemian Rhapsody.

Comments