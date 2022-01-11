Newport Classical Reschedules Daniel Del Pino Concert; Announces Booster Requirement

After careful consideration, Newport Classical has rescheduled its January 21 concert featuring Spanish pianist Daniel del Pino for June 3, 2022. Tickets for the original concert date will be valid for the new date. For full ticketing information and refunds, ticketholders can visit www.newportclassical.org.

In addition, Newport Classical has updated its COVID-19 health and safety policy to reflect current circumstances. Beginning with the February 18 performance by the Poulenc Trio at the Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church (42 Dearborn St.), all audience members must be fully vaccinated and up-to-date on any booster shots for which they are eligible, or must provide a verifiable negative COVID-19 test result, in order to attend. Proof of vaccination or negative test will be required at the door. Ticket sales will be limited to 75% capacity of the hall to allow for social distancing, and masks will continue to be required. Read Newport Classical's full Health & Safety Policy.

Continuing its new commitment to ongoing year-round programming, Newport Classical continues its spring Chamber Series concerts on February 18 with the performance by the Poulenc Trio - the most active touring piano-wind chamber ensemble in the world - in music for the classically curious including selections by Poulenc, André Previn, Juri Seo, James Lee III, and Octavio Vasquez. On March 11, New Zealand-born violinist Geneva Lewis, an Avery Fischer Career Grant recipient, performs music of darkness and light for piano and violin by Janáček, Messiaen, Lera Auerbach, Fauré, and Brahms. The brilliant 29-year-old Italian-born pianist and first-prize winner of the 2017 International Beethoven Piano Competition Vienna Rodolfo Leone performs a program of Brahms and Schumann for his debut in Newport on April 22. On May 13, harpist Bridget Kibbey and violinist Alexi Kenney come together for an evening of intimate and finely tuned musicality, from adaptations of the music of John Dowland and J. S. Bach to masterworks by Camille Saint-Saëns and Sebastian Currier. Finally, on June 3, pianist Daniel del Pino performs Suite Iberia composed by Isaac Albéniz. Five-concert packages are still available for purchase at www.newportclassical.org.

Programming for the upcoming Newport Classical Music Festival, running from July 1-7, 2022 will be announced at the end of March.

Newport Classical Concert Schedule

Poulenc Trio

Friday, February 18, 2022 | 7:30 pm

Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church | 42 Dearborn Street | Newport, RI

Tickets: $58 / $45

POULENC Trio for Piano, Oboe and Bassoon; Presto, Andante, Rondo

JURI SEO Mélodie de Poulenc

James Lee III Principal Brothers No. 4; Allegretto, Tenderly, Bright and Lively

OCTAVIO VASQUEZ Scherzo (from Triptych)

ANDRE PREVIN Trio for Oboe, Bassoon, and Piano; Lively, Slow, Jaunty



The Poulenc Trio is the most active touring piano-wind chamber music ensemble in the world. Since its founding in 2003, the trio has performed in 45 U.S. states and at music festivals around the world. Works from their current repertoire were specifically commissioned and written for the trio, adding onto their legacy of creating strong commitment to commissioning, performing, and recording new works from living composers. Poulenc's signature Trio for Piano, Oboe, and Bassoon kicks off this exciting evening of exceptional music for the classically curious.

Geneva Lewis

Friday, March 11, 2022 | 7:30 pm

Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church | 42 Dearborn Street | Newport, RI

Tickets: $58 / $45

JANÁČEK Violin Sonata

MESSIAEN Theme and Variations

AUERBACH Preludes

FAURE Après un Reve

BRAHMS Sonata No. 3

New Zealand-born violinist Geneva Lewis has forged a reputation as a musician of consummate artistry whose performances speak from and to the heart. After having made her solo debut at the age of 11 years old, Lewis has gone on to perform all over the world and was the 2021 Avery Fischer Career Grant recipient. Join us for this varied program for violin and piano, opening with Janáček's Violin Sonata, known to be the only surviving sonata of the late Czech composer, this program is a culmination of pieces about sadness, darkness, and despair with the unforeseen evolutions into light.

Rodolfo Leone

Friday, April 22, 2022 | 7:30 pm

Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church | 42 Dearborn Street | Newport, RI

Tickets: $58 / $45

BRAHMS Sonata No. 3 in F minor, Op. 5

SCHUMANN Symphonic Etudes, Op. 13

The brilliant 29-year-old Italian-born pianist and first-prize winner of the 2017 International Beethoven Piano Competition Vienna, Rodolfo Leone has been described as "a true sound philosopher" with "impeccable style" and "absolute technical control." He makes his Newport debut in this virtuosic Romantic program for solo piano.

Bridget Kibbey & Alexi Kenney

Friday, May 13, 2022 | 7:30 pm

Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church | 42 Dearborn Street | Newport, RI

Tickets: $58 / $45

SAINT-SAËNS Fantaisie for Violin & Harp, Op. 124

J.S. BACH Sonata in E-flat Major for Flute & Clavier, BWV 1031

FALLA, MANUEL Sietes Canciones

J.S. BACH Toccata and Fugue in D minor, BWV 565 transcribed Kibbey solo harp

DOWLAND "Flow, my tears" (Lachrimae)

C.P.E BACH Sonata in G minor, H. 542.5

J.S. BACH Partita No.1 in B minor, BWV 1002- Allemande & Double solo violin

CURRIER Night Time

Harpist Bridget Kibbey and violinist Alexi Kenney come together for an evening of intimate and finely tuned musicality. From adaptations of the music of John Dowland and J. S. Bach to masterworks by Camille Saint-Saëns and Sebastian Currier, their performance will culminate in a wonderful exhibition of two gorgeous string instruments.

Daniel del Pino

Friday, June 3, 2022 | 7:30 pm

Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church | 42 Dearborn Street | Newport, RI

Tickets: $58 / $45

This concert is made possible thanks to the generous support of Cynthia Sinclair.

ALBENIZ Suite Iberia

Daniel del Pino has established himself as one of the leading Spanish concert pianists in the international scene and has performed in all five continents. A recurring favorite at Newport Classical, del Pino will perform the beautiful, yet challenging Suite Iberia composed by Isaac Albéniz.