New England Premiere of GIRLS & BOYS by Dennis Kelly to be Presented at The Gamm

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) will open the new year with the New England premiere of Girls & Boys by British playwright Dennis Kelly. Donnla Hughes (Olivia in Twelfth Night, Darja in Ironbound) performs a limited run of this arresting one-woman play that will stay with audiences long after they leave the theater.

Best known for his quirky, Tony-winning book for the musical Matilda, Kelly stunned audiences in London and New York with his intelligent, highly humorous, but ultimately devastating script for Girls & Boys. The 90-minute monologue starts as a portrait of a modern-day love affair, and unfolds with anecdotes about marriage and motherhood, before revealing the startling depths that lurk beneath the seemingly mundane and every day.

“Like Brian Friel's Faith Healer and George Brant's Grounded, both of which The Gamm has produced, Girls & Boys is a miracle of theatrical intimacy. It's also a testament to the simple but devastating power of the essential: an actor, an audience, and a heart-stopping story,” said Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella. “It is a powder keg of a play, emitting spectacular fireworks before igniting a five-alarm fire. Of course the play would be impossible to stage without a spellbinding performer. We are so fortunate that Donnla Hughes is taking this on. An artist of rare power, vulnerability and grace, Donnla is the perfect actor to guide us through Kelly's complex, funny, shocking and timely story about parents and children, girls and boys.”

ABOUT GIRLS & BOYS

Girls & Boys runs from January 2-19 at The Gamm Theatre.Two strangers meet-cute in line at the airport. They fall in love, get married, enjoy fulfilling careers, and raise two beautiful children. Life is nearly idyllic…until it isn't. Kelly's beautiful and blistering one-woman show explores the devastating fallout of a decaying marriage. Shocking, reassuring, and also courageous, Girls & Boys blends the intensity of Greek tragedy with the searing simplicity of an intimate confession.

