MACBETH to be Presented at Burbage Theatre Co

Burbage Theatre Co hits the big screen with an original feature-length film adaptation of William Shakespeare's Macbeth directed by Jeff Church. This spellbinding production will be available FREE to watch both in-person and online.



The film will be presented free for live audiences from September 30 through October 3 at the Wendy Overly Studio Theatre, 59 Blackstone Avenue, Pawtucket, RI. Seats must be reserved at www.burbagetheatre.org

Macbeth will also be released free to watch on YouTube from September 30 through October 31. Filming was made possible in part by the 2020 Arts Access Grant provided by the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA)

Ecstatic about the opportunity to produce such a revered Shakespearean classic, Director Jeff Church says: "This is a very cool full-circle moment for Burbage. Macbeth is the first production that we talked about when starting Burbage Theatre Co back in May of 2010. Now, eleven years later, we're thrilled to kick off our first season and to bid adieu (hopefully) to the mandated digital content of the COVID-19 era, with good dark fun and a project we've had in mind the whole time, just through a different medium. One last digital project to launch us back into live theatre this fall."

Macbeth by William Shakespeare Screening Dates:

Thursday, September 30 at 8pm

OPENING NIGHT Friday, October 1 at 8pm

Saturday, October 2 at 8pm

Sunday, October 3 at 7pm

Tickets for live screenings must be reserved at

www.burbagetheatre.org

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION



MACBETH

by William Shakespeare

Adapted for the screen and directed by Jeff Church