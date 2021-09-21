MACBETH to be Presented at Burbage Theatre Co
Burbage Theatre Co hits the big screen with an original feature-length film adaptation of William Shakespeare's Macbeth directed by Jeff Church. This spellbinding production will be available FREE to watch both in-person and online.
Macbeth will also be released free to watch on YouTube from September 30 through October 31. Filming was made possible in part by the 2020 Arts Access Grant provided by the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA).
Ecstatic about the opportunity to produce such a revered Shakespearean classic, Director Jeff Church says: "This is a very cool full-circle moment for Burbage. Macbeth is the first production that we talked about when starting Burbage Theatre Co back in May of 2010. Now, eleven years later, we're thrilled to kick off our first season and to bid adieu (hopefully) to the mandated digital content of the COVID-19 era, with good dark fun and a project we've had in mind the whole time, just through a different medium. One last digital project to launch us back into live theatre this fall."
Macbeth by William Shakespeare Screening Dates:
The film will be presented free for live audiences from September 30 through October 3 at the Wendy Overly Studio Theatre, 59 Blackstone Avenue, Pawtucket, RI. Seats must be reserved at www.burbagetheatre.org
Thursday, September 30 at 8pm
OPENING NIGHT Friday, October 1 at 8pm
Saturday, October 2 at 8pm
Sunday, October 3 at 7pm
Tickets for live screenings must be reserved at
www.burbagetheatre.org
ABOUT THE PRODUCTION
CAST
MACBETH
by William Shakespeare
Adapted for the screen and directed by Jeff Church
Rachel Dulude, Lady Macbeth
Michael Thibeault, Doctor
Valerie Westgate, Witch
Gabrielle McCauley, Gentlewoman
Kristen McGuirk, Gentlewoman
Aaron Blanck, Witch
Maggie Papa, Witch
Jeff Church, Macbeth
Omar Laguerre-Lewis, Captain
Tobias Wilson, Malcolm
Cassidy McCartan, Ross
Brian Kozak, Banquo
Victor Neto, Macduff
Arturo Puentes, Seyton
Jack Clarke, Porter
Daria Montaqulia, Murderer
Roger Lemelin, Guest
Jess Winward, Guest
Alison Russo, Hecate
Liz Hallenbeck, Hecate Crone
Catia, Lady Macduff
Andrew Stigler, Siward
Isaiah Gamboa, Young Siward
with Ricardo Pitts-Wiley as Duncan
and introducing Rose McGuirk, Spencer Martin, Clara Kenner, and JP Daly
PRODUCTION CREW
Direction, Teleplay, Editing, and Cinematography by Jeff Church
Director of Photography, Andrew Iacovelli
Assistant Direction and Script supervision, Allison Crews
Production Management, Lighting Design, Jessica Winward
Script Advisor/Aid, Rebecca Maxfield
Costumes by Jess Winward, Jeff Church, and Allison Crews