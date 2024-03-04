Jason Mraz Comes to PPAC This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GRAMMY-winning musician/songwriter Jason Mraz will perform live in concert at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, RI on Sunday, June 30 at 7:30PM.

Tickets go on-sale this Wednesday, March 6 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office window (220 Weybosset St, Providence), by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787) and online at ppacri.org. Tickets are $40.50 - $126; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. $1 from each ticket sale will go towards Mraz’s non-profit Jason Mraz Foundation.

Box office window and phone hours are Monday – Friday, 10A to 5P; Saturday, 10A to 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on show days.

About Jason Mraz

Jason Mraz is a two-time Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter and Songwriters Hall of Fame Honoree, most famously known by his hits, "I'm Yours" and "I Won't Give Up." His non-profit, the Jason Mraz Foundation, supports programs focused on inclusive arts education and the advancement of equality. Established in 2015, Mraz Family Farms is committed to peace in the world through organic regenerative agriculture, fair trade, and kind words. In 2023, Mraz released his eighth studio album, Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride featuring the single “I Feel Like Dancing” and placed second on Season 32 of “Dancing With The Stars,” which aired live on ABC and remains streaming on Disney+.