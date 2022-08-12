JIMMY AND CAROLYN Sets August 29 South County Film Premiere Date 

"Jimmy and Carolyn", James Andrew Walsh's new comedy starring two-time Tony nominee and TV/Broadway star Mary Beth Peil (Dawson's Creek, The Good Wife, HALSTON, Broadway's Anastasia) and TV/Broadway star Gregory Harrison (911, Chesapeake Shores, Trapper John M.D.), shot entirely on location in Westerly, Rhode Island, sets its South County Premiere at Bill Hanney's newly renovated All South Coun ty Luxury Cinemas, co-owned with Harold Blank and William Doherty, in Wakefield on Monday, August 29, 2022, following its world premiere at the Rhode Island Film Festi val, August 9-14, 2022 (tickets at http://www.film-festival.org). Mark H. Dold (Broadway's The Inheritance) and Alberto Bonilla (Broadway's Marvin's Room) complete the cast. Jimmy and Carolyn is executive produced by Kimberly Chesser for Rhode Trip Pictures, with associate producers Heidi Stevens, Miles Holland, and Spencer Emanuel.

"Jimmy and Carolyn" centers on the deviant Walker clan: Jimmy Walker (Gregory Harrison), a retired auto body repairman, recently diagnosed with cancer, and his wife Carolyn (Mary Beth Peil), a former homemaker who married as high school sweet hearts in 1959. On a whim, to celebrate Jimmy's 75th birthday, the rebel without a cause and his Italian-American beauty queen drive up from Florida to coastal Rhode Island to surprise their gay son, James (Mark H. Dold), and his life partner of twenty years, William (Alberto Bonilla) a Latino gardener from Costa Rica. But the bigger surprise that awaits them is the emotional crisis threatening to destroy James and William's twenty-year relationship.

According to Walsh: "'Jimmy and Carolyn' is first and foremost a traditional family comedy-drama. It ex amines the struggles of a longterm gay relationship within the framework of the tradi tional American family that developed during the Post-World War II era in Eisenhower's United States. It's a new way to look at aging and family, and how parents with gay children are they themselves de facto members of our ever-diversifying LGBTQ community. The film also examines the LGBTQ immigrant experience as reflected in the longterm relationship of James and his partner William, who comes to terms with the cultural and spiritual sacrifices he's made to live the American Dream as a Latino man in an openly gay relationship."

"Jimmy and Carolyn" is the prequel to Walsh's award-winning "The Extinction of Fireflies" starring Michael Urie (Ugly Betty, Jingle All The Way), Two-Time Olivier Award Winner Tracie Bennett (Follies, End of The Rainbow, Coronation Street), and Drew Droege (Bob's Burgers), now available on AppleTV, Amazon Prime, and other major cable and streaming services.

James Andrew Walsh is a 2019 Cannes Lions Award winner for his co creation and direction of the immersive theatre piece "As Much As I Can" at The Public Theater in NYC, and the Grand Prize recipient at the Rhode Island Film Festival for his teleplay, "The Gods of Newport". Walsh directed the soon to be released three-part documentary series, "Newport: The Artful City", and recently wrapped London production on "My Friend Oscar", a contemporary fopumentary that retraces Oscar Wilde's coast-to-coast tour of America in 1882, starring West End star, Oscar Conlon-Morrey. James is a proud resident of The Ocean State.

Mary Beth Peil (Carolyn) was most recently seen in HALSTON opposite Ewan McGregor for Netflix. Prior to that she has appeared in major recurring roles in Katy Keene. The Good Wife, Dawson's Creek. Mary Beth's film credits include The Song of Sway Lake, Here and Now, Collateral Beauty, Mirrors, The List, Flags of Our Fathers, Stepford Wives, and The Odd Couple. A Broadway veteran nominated for a Tony, Drama Desk, and an Outer Critics Award for Anastasia, her credits include Les Liaisons Dangereuses, The Visit, Follies, Women on the Verge..., Sunday in the Park with George, Nine; and the 1985 production of The King and I in which she played Anna opposite Yul Brynner, for which she received her first TONY nomination.

Gregory Harrison (Jimmy) Gregory's five-decade career spans television, film, and theater. He has appeared in over 60 network TV movies, two dozen network mini-series, and starred in three Broadway musicals. Gregory has guest-starred on dozens of network TV series and starred in Logan's Run, Falcon Crest, Trapper John, M.D., One Tree Hill, Judging Amy, Joey, Ringer, and Reckless. Gregory recurs on FOX TV's 9-1-1, in Hallmark Channel's Chesapeake Shores and Signed, Sealed, Delivered series, and on the long-running soap General Hospital. On the big screen, Harrison has appeared in countless feature films, including the current hit The Vanished.

Mark H. Dold (James) TV credits include Person of Interest, Chicago P.D., Law and Order, Suits, Gossip Girl. Mark has shared the stage with Meryl Streep, David Strathairn, Marsha Mason, Kevin Kline, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Hal Holbrook and Laura Linney. Most recently, Mark appeared in the multiple Tony Award award-winning Broadway production of The Inheritance.

Alberto Bonilla (William) Film/TV credits include: WuTang Clan: an American Saga, FBI, The God Committee, Last Week tonight with John Oliver, Russian Doll, Iron Fist,Blue Bloods, Cop Out, My Best Friends Girl, Person of Interest, Sleep Walk with Me, Law and Order: CSI (recurring), The Sopranos and All My Children. Alberto recently appeared on Broadway in the Roundabout Theatre's production of Marvin's Room.