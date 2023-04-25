Ilana Glazer Live! Comes to The VETS in Providence in August

Comedian and BROAD CITY co-creator/actress Ilana Glaser will play The VETS in Providence on Thursday, August 24 at 8:00pm. Ilana Glazer Live! will go on sale Thursday, April 27. Tickets are available online at TheVetsRI.com or by calling (401) 421.ARTS (2787).

llana Glazer is a creator and comedian who co-created and co-starred in the critically acclaimed series BROAD CITY. Her debut stand-up comedy special, THE PLANET IS BURNING is on Amazon Prime, and her film FALSE POSITIVE which she co-wrote and starred in, was produced by A24 and available on Hulu. Most recently, you can see her in THE AFTERPARTY for Apple TV+. Ilana is also the co-founder of the non-profit Generator Collective, which was founded in 2016. Generator Collective defines minimal civic engagement and aims to humanize policy through people-powered stories on social media.