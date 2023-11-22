Gamm Theatre Adds Performance of HANGMEN This Month

Due to popular demand, an additional performance on Sunday, November 26 at 7:30 will close this show's run.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) has added performance of its current production, Hangmen. Artistic Director Tony Estrella directs the New England premiere of this deliciously dark comedy-mystery by award-winning playwright and filmmaker Martin McDonagh. Due to popular demand, an additional performance on Sunday, November 26 at 7:30 Will Close this show's overwhelmingly successful run.

 

Hangmen runs now through November 26 at 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, R.I. Tickets: $55-$65; Tickets for Sunday night's added performance are $65 with discounts for seniors and students. Tickets: 401-723-4266 or Click Here.

 

A fictional story set in northern England during the actual final days of hanging in the U.K., Hangmen boasts a cast of uproarious and unforgettable characters. The Gamm's production has received critical acclaim for its compelling script, absurdist humor, and exceptional acting:

 

“McDonagh clears the path with crisp, razor-sharp dialogue layered with cleverly constructed and wonderfully inappropriate one-liners….This production and these performers make it easy to embrace the darkness and enjoy the laughs.” Boston Globe

 

“I can say unequivocally – this show is great, go see it. ...Christmas cheer will be here soon enough, but right now is a great time to wallow in the shorter days and revel in some intricate dialogue, magnificent sets and deeply flawed characters portrayed by outstanding actors.” Broadway World

 

﻿"Though it deals with dark subject matter, 'Hangmen' is a wildly comedic ride, with sharp wit and enough plot twists to give you whiplash. …Don't miss this stunning piece of theater, especially if you're already a fan of Gamm-style performances, because this is one of their best." WPRO

 

ABOUT HANGMEN

It's 1965, and the death penalty has just been abolished in the U.K. In a small town in northern England, everyone wants to know what Harry Wade, the second-best hangman in the country, has to say about it. As the news breaks, Harry's pub is overrun with a motley crew of sycophants and a cub reporter hungry for a quote…until attentions turn to Mooney, a smiley, inscrutable visitor with mysterious motives. From Martin McDonagh — award-winning playwright (The Beauty Queen of Leenane, The Pillowman) and screenwriter (The Banshees of Inisherin; Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) — this dark comedy-mystery is a criminally fun and macabre delight!

 

ABOUT THE GAMM THEATRE

Founded in 1984, the non-profit Gamm Theatre is proud to tell stories that entertain, provoke, and engage seriously with the most important issues of our time. The Gamm further serves the public with educational programming that enriches the cultural and civic life of our community. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Tony Estrella and Executive Director Jason Cabral, The Gamm is a regionally recognized, award-winning theater and a proud member of New England Area Theatre (NEAT), a bargaining unit of the Actors' Equity Association.

 




