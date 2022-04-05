Gamm Closes Season 37 With Shakespeare's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) wraps up Season 37 with Shakespeare's most popular and life-affirming comedy, A Midsummer Night's Dream. An enchanted forest is the setting for the foibles and follies of humans and fairies, where unsuspecting lovers are transformed beyond their wildest imaginings in The Gamm's first-ever production of this classic.

Fred Sullivan, Jr. (The Winter's Tale, A Doll's House, Part 2) directs a robust cast in a production infused with magic, poetry, and music. Playing the four lovers at the center of the story are Erik Robles (A Lie Agreed Upon) as Demetrius, Nora Eschenheimer (A Lie Agreed Upon, As You Like It) as Helena, Angelique M. C'Dina (An Octoroon) as Hermia, and Gamm newcomer Michael Underhill as Lysander.

"We finally seem to be waking from a more than two-year slumber," said Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella. "There's no better way to mark the occasion and finish Season 37 than with Shakespeare's wonderful comedy. It's his most popular play and, remarkably, we're finally tackling it. It's about time!"

A Midsummer Night's Dream runs from May 5-29 at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, R.I. Tickets are $49-$69; preview performances (May 5-8) are $35. Pay-what-you-can rush tickets available for Friday evening shows. Discounts for seniors, students, groups and more at gammtheatre.org/discounts.

Tickets at 401-723-4266 or gammtheatre.org/midsummer. Up-to-date health and safety protocols at gammtheatre.org.

Please note: For the safety and comfort of Gamm audiences, patrons must present either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to enter the theater. All patrons, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a mask. Details at gammtheatre.org.

Four young lovers flee the restraints of home for the refuge of the woods, only to find themselves in a world of increasingly magical turmoil. The fairy king and queen are feuding, a band of wannabe actors are rehearsing for their unlikely shot at the big stage, and chief mischief maker Puck is doing all he can to ensure that the course of love is anything but smooth. Don't miss our first-ever staging of Shakespeare's most popular comedy - a fantastical, evergreen tale about how quickly our world can turn upside down and how ingenuity, love, and art can set it right again.