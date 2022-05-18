Festival Ballet Providence Announces 45th Season

Festival Ballet Providence (FBP) is thrilled to announce its colorfully creative 45th Anniversary Season. The season, running October 2022 through April 2023 includes collaborative world premieres alongside beloved classics. Performances will be held in three unique venues in Providence, with subscription tickets for most performances going on sale July 7, 2022.

"I am thrilled with the season we have in store. In curating these works, we wanted to continue to bring bold and diverse voices to the stage as we expand our repertory with intentionality and purpose," said Kathleen Breen Combes, FBP's Director. "The talent we feature has so much to offer, with varying styles and backgrounds, I can't wait for our incredible company to be shaped and led by these powerful choreographers."

The season features four world premieres from a diverse lineup of choreographers at the height of their careers, including new works from: Chanel DaSilva, founding member of Trey McIntyre project and graduate of The Julliard School and LaGuardia High School for the Arts; Andrea Schermoly, whose works have been performed by major companies around the world including Kansas City Ballet, Royal New Zealand Ballet, Cincinnati Ballet among many others; member of Camille A. Brown & Dancers group Yusha-Marie Sorzano a performing artist and choreographer whose works have been seen at Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, among others; and FBP's own Artistic Curator Yury Yanowsky, recipient of the 2021 RISCA Choreographic Fellowship and former Boston Ballet principal dancer, who has created works at major companies across the country.

The season also features the return of George Balanchine repertory with Concerto Barocco, one of the iconic choreographer's most sought-after works. FBP remains one of only two companies in New England to present the closely held work of George Balanchine. Additionally, a duet originally created for Dance Theater of Harlem by Helen Pickett, a prolific internationally acclaimed choreographer and longtime collaborator with William Forsythe at Ballet Frankfort, will be featured in the performance.

The 2022-2023 Season also includes fresh takes on narrative classics, including Beauty Awakened, a new adaptation of Tchaikovsky's classical masterpiece The Sleeping Beauty. "For ballet lovers, Sleeping Beauty is the crown jewel, but for those less familiar it can be a challenge to sit through almost three hours of this massive work. We wanted to take the most familiar passages and create a more accessible version that pays homage to its source material while opening the door to new audiences," said Breen Combes.

FBP's new version of The Nutcracker which premiered in 2021 to critical and audience acclaim at its new home at The Vets will return this season. Breen Combes noted, "Whether you are seeing it again, or for the first time, this Nutcracker is truly a fresh and bright holiday treat for the whole family. Full of youth and hope, I'm so delighted with what Yury Yanowsky has created as a gift for our audience and the community as a whole." Nutcracker will continue to be offered as a "Discover Dance" school field trip for local students, impacting close to 5,000 children in a given season.

This year, FBP also includes collaborations with local institutions including RISD Museum, which will pair choreographers with curators for the Off The Wall new works program, plus out of town engagements at United Theater in Westerly and Zeiterion Theater in New Bedford.

Full season details can be found at https://festivalballetprovidence.org/2022-2023-season/