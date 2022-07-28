Feature: Contemporary Theatre Company Cuts Ribbon On New Space

Wakefield's Contemporary Theater Company held a grand opening July 28 for a new theatrical space overlooking the Saugatucket River. The half-million dollar facility connects with their outdoor performance patio and comprises a new rehearsal room/classroom, a new lobby, outdoor audience balconies, and enhancements to the patio space.

Over fifty supporters and community members attended the opening, which featured a champagne toast and a performance by the Big Nazo band.

The two-story building sits behind the Contemporary's main theatre, in which the company recently celebrated their tenth anniversary. The structure wraps around the back of the patio, and adds two rows of balcony seats and an air-conditioned lobby.

Artistic Director Tammy Brown thanked attendees and supporters. "This is what this theater company is all about. We use the word community often, but this would not exist without all of you," said Brown. "This means more classes, more camps, more shows at once. Every time you see this building, know that you were part of making this happen."

Chris Simpson, the executive director, added "This is a complete transformative project for the theater. We had ten classes or rehearsals in this building in the last seven days."

And while the focus of the event was to celebrate the new facility, Simpson also offered a preview of the Contemporary's future plans, which include adding a second theater adjacent to the new building. It's all, said Simpson, "Part of a larger vision for what the compound here could be."