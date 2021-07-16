Emily Luther, Jana Robbins, Haley Swindal Will Come To Theatre By The Sea This Month

Theatre By The Sea will welcome back Emily Luther from "The Voice" as well as Broadway Divas Jana Robbins & Haley Swindal to Theatre By The Sea on Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24 as part of the 2021 Summer Concert Series. Ms. Luther, who appeared in Evita at Theatre By The Sea in 2008, returns with a brand new solo concert. Ms. Robbins & Ms. Swindal, (who appeared in Theatre By The Sea productions of Mary Poppins and Spamalot), will be presenting their latest show We Just Move On! - The Songs of Kander and Ebb.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Emily Luther has appeared on both "The Ellen Degeneres Show" and Season 13 of "The Voice." At age nine, Ms. Luther discovered a love of singing and hasn't looked back. By the age of eleven, she had already started working in professional theatre and taking private vocal instruction. Even at a young age she fell in love with performing and studied with various coaches specializing in voice performance. Audiences may recognize Emily from her appearance in the ensemble of Evita at Theatre By The Sea in 2008. A Berklee College of Music alumni, her vocals have taken her from coast to coast. Ms. Luther's career while at Berklee did not go unnoticed. At the age of 19, she released a cover of Adele's, "Someone Like You" with fellow Berklee alumni, Charlie Puth. After becoming a viral hit, talk show mogul Ellen Degeneres invited the singers to perform on her syndicated television show. Best known for her versatility as a contemporary vocalist, Emily's vocal tone and powerhouse vocal abilities have given her the ability to cross genres with ease. She has shared the stage with vocal greats like Dionne Warwick and Yolanda Adams and has even offered vocals for the Grammy Foundation. After living in Los Angeles, Emily decided to make New England home again. Along with performing, she is the Creative Arts Director for Mount Saint Charles Academy in Woonsocket, RI. Ms. Luther will be accompanied by a five-piece band made up of elite Boston-based musicians. Giving audiences a mix of pop, jazz, and R&B, Emily is celebrated for her spirited and emotional performances, with a presence on stage which is exuberant and passionate. The night will be filled with a unique combination of high-powered musicianship, warmth, and musical selections we have all grown to love.

Direct from the stage of Broadway's 54 Below and chosen one of the top New York Shows of 2018 by Theaterpizzaz.com, Broadway Divas Jana Robbins, (Gypsy, I Love My Wife, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife), and Theatre By The Sea alum Haley Swindal, (Chicago, Jekyll and Hyde, Sweeney Todd), join forces for an unforgettable evening! Full of showbiz, chutzpah, and a whole lotta heart, these brassy broads will take you through the Kander and Ebb songbook, putting their stamp on songs from hit shows such as Chicago, Cabaret, The Rink, and Flora the Red Menace.

Jana Robbins' Broadway career spans on and off stage as both a Broadway actor and award-winning producer. She's played leading roles on Broadway in Good News, I Love My Wife, Crimes of The Heart, Gypsy, (playing the bump it with a trumpet stripper Mazzeppa, while covering Tyne Daly as Mama Rose), and The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, (covering both Linda Lavin and Michele Lee and starring opposite Valerie Harper in the National Tour). Ms. Robbins' most recent credits include Clever Little Lies at Penguin Rep and performing with Haley Swindal in the off-Broadway hit This One's for the Girls, and she couldn't be happier to be playing Theatre By The Sea, having played Rosie in Bye Bye Birdie many years ago at North Shore Music Theatre. Jana's prior cabaret shows Gypsy in My Soul and I'm Still Here have played across the country. Her Broadway producing credits include Little Women, Ragtime, a financial stake in War Horse and Something Rotten, Company (Olivier Award), as well as lead producer of the recent hit production of Fiddler On The Roof - in Yiddish (Drama Desk Award). www.janarobbinsproductions.com

Broadway powerhouse Haley Swindal is THRILLED to return to Theatre By The Sea after starring as Lady of the Lake in Spamalot and Mrs. Banks in Mary Poppins in 2014. Most recently, she appeared on Broadway as Mama Morton in Chicago and as Tsarina Romanov, opposite Brandon Routh, in the live action remake of Anastasia, which was filmed at Rosecliff Mansion in Newport. In addition, Ms. Swindal recently had the honor of performing "Say Yes" for Liza's 75th Birthday Celebration in a segment alongside the iconic Joel Grey. She has appeared on Broadway in Jekyll and Hyde, on tour with White Christmas, I Love a Piano, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Jekyll and Hyde, and at Lincoln Center in The Secret Garden. She has performed in concert at Carnegie Hall, alongside the great standards vocalist Steve Tyrell, acclaimed Irish tenor Ronan Tynan, and under the baton of Steven Reineke with the New York Pops Orchestra. Ms. Swindal won a New York Emmy for her appearance on "Kids On Deck." Off-Broadway credits include Sweeney Todd, Sistas, This One's for the Girls, and Out of this World. Her cabaret shows, Sing Happy and Play to Win, have sold out Broadway's Feinstein's/54 Below for multiple engagements and to rave reviews, with BroadwayWorld's Stephen Mosher stating that Haley "embodies perfectly, the spirit and era of Ed Sullivan, the Las Vegas Acts of Ann-Margret, Marlene Dietrich, and Raquel Welch, and the variety shows of Julie Andrews and Judy Garland."

Emily Luther in Concert will be at Theatre By The Sea on Friday, July 23 at 8:00 pm. We Just Move On! - The Songs of Kander and Ebb with Jana Robbins and Haley Swindal will be at Theatre By The Sea on Saturday, July 24 at 8:00 pm. Additional performances for the 2021 Summer Concert Series will take place on July 30 and 31 at 8:00 pm. The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield. Tickets are $29 - $52 (additional fees may apply). Discount rates are available for groups of 10 or more by calling (401) 782-3800 x112. Tickets are currently on sale online 24-hours-a-day at www.theatrebythesea.com and via telephone from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm Mon. through Sat. by calling (401) 782-TKTS (8587).