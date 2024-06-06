Dobet Gnahoré to Perform at the FirstWorks Summer Beats Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hailing from Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast), Dobet Gnahoré is a virtuosic singer, dancer, percussionist, and songwriter who has taken the modern Afropop sounds of her country in exciting new directions. A 2010 GRAMMY winner, Dobet Gnahoré is well known for her jaw-dropping dance moves, powerful stage presence and richly emotional vocal style. Her music is filled with danceable grooves, electronic beats, nimble electric guitar lines and catchy melodic hooks. She sings in multiple languages, including the diverse indigenous languages of her native land, as well as French and English, to better convey her optimistic message and reach broader audiences. Through her music, she pays tribute to the women of today and tomorrow and aims to use her words and image to empower a new generation of daring, strong and independent African women.

Come early for a dance workshop with Dobet Gnahoré (4:30-5:30 PM) and CD signing.

Presented by FirstWorks in partnership with Roger Williams Park Conservancy and Providence Parks Department.

Venue is Wheelchair Accessible. Handicapped Access Bathrooms Available. Earplugs, Masks and Chairs are available. For questions about accessibility, contact Rainy Stanford at rstanford@firstworks.org.

