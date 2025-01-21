Cypress Hill To Perform With The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra at the Providence Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The iconic group Cypress Hill will be performing live with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra for a concert at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Wednesday, May 14 at 7:30P. This collaboration will be conducted by Troy Quinn.

Taking their name from a local street in Los Angeles, Cypress Hill – featuring B-Real, Sen Dog, and DJ Muggs – have made an impact in the hip-hop music industry since their debut in 1991. Cypress Hill is the first Latino American hip-hop group to achieve both platinum and multi-platinum success. This well-renowned music group is the first rap group to have two albums in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 charts at the same time.

Their breakthrough began with their debut albums, “How I Could Just Kill a Man” and “The Phuncky Feel One,” leading to their well-known album, Black Sunday. This piece of “hip hop history” not only became #1 on Billboard's Top 200, but it also garnered three GRAMMY Award nominations and went triple platinum in the U.S.

In July 2024, Cypress Hill once again made pop culture history performing a historic show with the London Symphony at the Royal Albert Hall. Initially predicted by an episode of The Simpsons 28 years prior, the collaboration was brought to life in a sold-out, one-night-only event that showcased their revered Black Sunday album with an unforgettable classical crossover. Hailed by several publications as a piece of "hip hop history," Louder Sound noted that the group “sets a whole new standard for crossover.”

Tickets will range from $49.50 to $149.50, including a $4 per ticket theatre restoration charge (subject to change without notice), and will go on sale Friday, January 24 at 10A. Tickets are available online at ppacri.org, by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787), or in person at the PPAC Box Office, located at 220 Weybosset Street, Providence RI.

