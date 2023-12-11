Cirque du Soleil's OVO Comes to Providence in 2024

OVO will perform in Providence at the Amica Mutual Pavilion from August 1 - 4, 2024.
POPULAR
Cirque du Soleil has announced its return to Providence with its newly revisited high-energy and high-acrobatic production OVO. An exciting Cirque du Soleil experience, OVO is a colorful intrusion into a new day in the life of insects; a non-stop riot of energy and movement. Through show-stopping acrobatics highlighting the unique personalities and abilities of selected insect species, OVO explores the beauty of biodiversity in all its contrasts and vibrancy. For its relaunch in 2022, three new acts and new characters were incorporated to the joyful OVO colony to delight audiences of all ages.
OVO will perform in Providence at the Amica Mutual Pavilion from August 1 - 4, 2024.
Thursday, August 1st, 2024 at 7pm
Friday, August 2nd, 2024 at 7pm
Saturday, August 3rd, 2024 at 3pm and 7pm
Sunday, August 4th, 2024 at 1pm and 5pm
Videos
|Frozen
Providence Performing Arts Center (3/07-3/17)
|August Wilson's Fences
Trinity Repertory Company (3/21-4/28)
|To Kill a Mockingbird
Providence Performing Arts Center (2/06-2/11)
|Miracle on 34th Street
The Arctic Playhouse (11/30-12/17)
|Are the Crayons Quitting?
Keats Theatre/St. Andrews School (3/22-3/24)
|Twas the Night Before Christmas
Roberts Hall - Rhode Island College (12/15-12/16)
|Company
Providence Performing Arts Center (4/23-4/28)
|A Christmas Carol
Trinity Repertory Company (11/09-12/31)
|The GroovaLottos
Cape Verdean Veterans Hall (12/16-12/17)
|Frames of Mind
WaterFire Arts Center (5/16-5/18)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You