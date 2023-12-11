Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards

OVO will perform in Providence at the Amica Mutual Pavilion from August 1 - 4, 2024.

Dec. 11, 2023

Cirque du Soleil's OVO Comes to Providence in 2024

Cirque du Soleil has announced its return to Providence with its newly revisited high-energy and high-acrobatic production OVO. An exciting Cirque du Soleil experience, OVO is a colorful intrusion into a new day in the life of insects; a non-stop riot of energy and movement. Through show-stopping acrobatics highlighting the unique personalities and abilities of selected insect species, OVO explores the beauty of biodiversity in all its contrasts and vibrancy. For its relaunch in 2022, three new acts and new characters were incorporated to the joyful OVO colony to delight audiences of all ages. 


OVO will perform in Providence at the Amica Mutual Pavilion from August 1 - 4, 2024.
 

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE 

Thursday, August 1st, 2024 at 7pm

Friday, August 2nd, 2024 at 7pm

Saturday, August 3rd, 2024 at 3pm and 7pm

Sunday, August 4th, 2024 at 1pm and 5pm


Recommended For You