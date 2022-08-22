Christine Pedi to Host FORBIDDEN BROADWAY GREATEST HITS at Theatre By The Sea This Month

Theatre By The Sea will welcome Gerard Alessandrini's Forbidden Broadway Greatest Hits on August 29 for one show only.

Rounding out the 2022 Monday Evening Concert Series is Gerard Alessandrini's Forbidden Broadway Greatest Hits hosted by SiriusXM star and Forbidden Broadway legend Christine Pedi. From Annie to Phantom to Wicked, this fall-down funny, satirical roast of over 30 Broadway hits, features outrageous costumes, silly spoofs of the songs you know by heart and madcap impressions by a stellar cast including Fred Barton, Chris Collins-Pisano, Kevin B. McGlynn, Jeanne Montano, Christine Pedi, and Katheryne Penny. Newer targets include Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton, and The Book of Mormon. It's never been more fun poking fun at your favorite musicals and stars! A New York sensation for nearly 40 years, a talented group of comic chameleons, throw out pointed parodies at a dizzying pace. Whether you are a seasoned theatregoer or new to it all, the Tony® Award-winning Forbidden Broadway is your one-stop ticket to non-stop laughs: a hip and fresh view of theatre's tried and true that will leave you begging for more!

Gerard Alessandrini's Forbidden Broadway Greatest Hits hosted by Christine Pedi will be at Theatre By The Sea on Monday, August 29 at 7:30 pm. The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield. Tickets are $40 - $68 (additional fees may apply). Discount rates are available for groups of 10 or more by calling (401) 782-3800 x112. Tickets are on sale at the box office Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm and performance days from 11:00 am until curtain, (performance Sundays 12 noon until curtain), online 24-hours-a-day at www.theatrebythesea.com and via telephone during normal box office hours by calling (401) 782-TKTS.

Located on Rhode Island's South Shore, Theatre By The Sea celebrates 89 years of summer theatre at its best!

Theatre By The Sea has had many incarnations since opening on August 7, 1933. Tommy Brent saved the theatre from demolition in 1967 and ran it successfully until FourQuest Entertainment took over the lease in 1988. Following extensive renovations, FourQuest reopened the theatre in the spring of 1989 and continued producing high quality entertainment at the seaside playhouse until the fall of 2003. Bill Hanney purchased the property in 2007 and, with producing partners, successfully mounted a production of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, just six weeks later, reopening the historic theatre on August 8, 2007. Since then, Theatre By The Sea has continued to produce a four-musical subscription season, a late-night cabaret series, a children's theatre festival, and a children's summer theatre camp.