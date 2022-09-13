Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AUREA ENSEMBLE PRESENTS a Concert Celebrating The Ideals Of Democracy And Equality

I HEAR AMERICA SINGING is on Saturday, September 24, 8:00pm, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church.

Rhode Island News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 13, 2022  

AUREA ENSEMBLE PRESENTS a Concert Celebrating The Ideals Of Democracy And Equality

What happens when artists meet at the margins of their disciplines and push the boundaries back and forth? What happens is AUREA-a performance ensemble engaged in a joyous pursuit to investigate and invigorate the harmony of music and the spoken word.

Aurea Ensemble, one of New England's most original and extraordinary chamber ensembles, presents its second concert of the season, I HEAR AMERICA SINGING on Saturday, September 24, 8:00pm, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 50 Park Place, Pawtucket, RI. This concert will feature Aurea's signature programming, which immerses audiences in poetry and prose, unique harmonica improvisations and chamber music.

I HEAR AMERICA SINGING celebrates the ever-unfolding ideals of Democracy and simultaneously pays homage to Walt Whitman's 2019 bicentennial and the 2020 centennial of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote. In addition to selected passages from Whitman's groundbreaking poetry and prose, this performance includes words of Langston Hughes, interspersed with music of Dvorak, Amy Beach, Aaron Copland, George Walker, Charles Ives, Florence Price, and a recent chamber opera by the contemporary composer Francine Trester.

The first half of the program draws from Whitman's Leaves of Grass and other writings that reflect his eclectic musical sensibility and vision for American democracy in the face of the Civil War. The second half expands on Whitman's aesthetic and democratic vision and also illuminates Florence Price's life and music (1888-1953), featuring some of her music for string quartet. Price was America's first black female composer to have a symphony performed by a major American orchestra and was the inspiration for Boston-based composer, Francine Trester, whose twenty-minute chamber opera, Florence Comes Home, will also be performed. The piece, based on researched archives and the 2007 discovery of some of Price's lost musical manuscripts and letters, received high acclaim at its Boston premiere in the fall of 2019 and Rhode Island premiere by Aurea in 2020.

Consuelo Sherba, Aurea's artistic director said, "We have much to gain from listening to the magnanimous fervor of Whitman with fresh and critical ears. In light of Whitman's recent bicentennial, his expansive vision and impact on American culture, we are also keenly aware of how much more encompassing that vision can be." She continued, "The revelations of a newly discovered body of fine work by the early 20th century African American composer, Florence Price, have a particular poignancy in light of the 2020 centennial anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment. Following the inspirational arc of the program, it is very gratifying to conclude with contemporary Boston composer, Francine Trester's operatic homage to Price."

About the Aurea Ensemble

Based in Rhode Island and founded more than 15-years ago, this eclectic chamber ensemble explores the relationship between music and the spoken word. The group takes its name from Catena Aurea Homeri, or the Golden Chain of Homer, a symbol of 18th century esoteric alchemy-the combining of disparate elements into a divine new element. This is the very definition of every Aurea event: a new kind of artistic experience is created out of the group's strong framework of classical, folk and contemporary music performed together with eloquent poetry, journals and prose.

Performers:

Brianna Robinson, soprano
Carrie Cheron, mezzo-soprano
RaShaun Campbell, baritone
Alexey Shabalin, violin
Anna Williams, violin
Consuelo Sherba, viola
Emmanuel Feldman, cello
Chris Turner, harmonica/reader
Nigel Gore, reader


Regional Awards

Related Stories Rhode Island Stories
Get Rhode Island News

Local Shows
Disney's High School Musical Jr.
Gilbert Stuart Middle School (1/19-1/19)
Annie Kids
Narragansett Elementary School (11/02-11/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Festival Ballet Providence presents The Nutcracker
The Vets (12/16-12/24)
Pippin
Angell Blackfriars Theatre (4/21-4/30)
Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr
Community Elementary School (5/20-5/20)
VIEW ALL  ADD A SHOW  

More Hot Stories For You


RI Philharmonic Orchestra's 2022/2023 Season Dedicated to Bramwell ToveyRI Philharmonic Orchestra's 2022/2023 Season Dedicated to Bramwell Tovey
September 14, 2022

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra presents its 2022-2023 Season at The VETS, programmed by and dedicated to beloved late Principal Conductor and Artistic Director Bramwell Tovey. Interim Principal Conductor Tania Miller will lead three Season 78 concert weeks and assume off-stage duties as well.
Island Moving Company Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring Six Original ProductionsIsland Moving Company Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring Six Original Productions
September 13, 2022

Island Moving Company, Newport’s Contemporary Ballet, under the direction of new Artistic Director, Danielle Genest, announced details of its Forty-First season today. Expect Transformation!  Tickets are now on sale now.
AUREA ENSEMBLE PRESENTS a Concert Celebrating The Ideals Of Democracy And EqualityAUREA ENSEMBLE PRESENTS a Concert Celebrating The Ideals Of Democracy And Equality
September 13, 2022

What happens when artists meet at the margins of their disciplines and push the boundaries back and forth? What happens is AUREA-a performance ensemble engaged in a joyous pursuit to investigate and invigorate the harmony of music and the spoken word.
Gamm Welcomes New Fellows CohortGamm Welcomes New Fellows Cohort
September 13, 2022

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) welcomes a new cohort of emerging artists of color to its Gamm Fellowship Program. As in the program's 2021-22 pilot year, the three fellows are recent graduates of the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI), Rhode Island College (RIC), and the University of Rhode Island (URI).
BankNewport Family Night Extended For MEAN GIRLS At PPACBankNewport Family Night Extended For MEAN GIRLS At PPAC
September 13, 2022

The Providence Performing Arts Center and title Family Night sponsor BankNewport have announced that Family Night tickets for MEAN GIRLS are now available for the Wednesday, October 5th evening performance at 7P and the Thursday, October 6th evening performance at 7:30P. 