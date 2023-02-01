Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ANNIE at PPAC is a Delightful Dose of Nostalgia

I think you're gonna like it here

Feb. 01, 2023  
ANNIE at PPAC is a Delightful Dose of Nostalgia

It's always nerve-racking to revisit a show as an adult that was so important to you as a kid. I can't even count how many times I saw the movie ANNIE as a kid; and it also holds the place in my memory of being the first touring Broadway musical I ever saw. So this production playing at PPAC through February 5th has some big shoes to fill, but I'm happy to report that the exceptional cast, classic songs and fantastic sets made this a magical night. All the favorite songs and scenes are comforting and exciting, and watching with adult eyes made this feel new but still resonant.

ANNIE is an 11-year-old orphan who lives with a few other girls in an orphanage run by child-loathing, gin-swilling Miss Hannigan (Stefanie Londino) during The Depression. Despite not remembering the parents who dropped her off as a baby, she never loses hope that they're going to come back for her. Through a seemingly-random turn of events, Annie has the chance to spend Christmas with billionaire Oliver Warbucks, and the two of them find a new kind of family together.

The role of Annie is a big one for a young actor, and Ellie Rose Pulsifer is up for the challenge. Her voice is big and bright and she brings the perfect blend of sass and lovability to her role. What was particularly refreshing in her performance, was that she genuinely seemed to be having fun, as did the other orphans played by Riglee Ruth Bryson (Pepper), Bronte Harrison (Molly), Vivianne Neely (July), Izzy Pike (Kate), Kenzie Rees (Duffy) and Valeria Velasco (Tessie). It's always astonishing to see young actors with such talent, poise and skill, and this group works together so well it almost makes the orphanage seem fun.

Christopher Swan as Daddy Warbucks brings a grounded realness to a character that could easily seem cartoonish. He also has fantastic rapport with both Pulsifer's Annie and also Julia Nicole Hunter's Grace Farrell-his personal secretary/ romantic interest. Hunter gets to wear some of the most beautiful costumes in this production, and looks graceful and elegant in each one of them. Additionally, Harrison Drake, as Drake the butler has both a fantastic voice and some lovely bits of comic relief.

The costumes and sets for this production deserve a special shout-out as well. As mentioned earlier, Grace Farrell's costumes by Alejo Vietti are universally gorgeous, but also the house staff and Annie's various outfits were all bright, beautiful, and exciting to look at. The sets by Wilson Chin as well, though not incredibly elaborate, were so satisfying to see and prove that physical sets in live theatre will trump projections every time.

Overall, this is a thoughtful, well-executed show that had the audience singing along and jumping into standing ovation. Sometimes it's nice to slip into the familiar and feel like a kid again. I think you're gonna like it here.

ANNIE runs through February 5 at Providence Performing Arts Center. Tickets at ppacri.org.




Wilbury Theatre Group Presents Special Performances Of /A.DICK.TED/  Photo
Wilbury Theatre Group Presents Special Performances Of /A.DICK.TED/ 
Wilbury Theatre Group presents a limited run of /a.dick.ted/ OR, learning to breathe underwater; a ritual of lemons. also known as, I love you, I hate you, shut up & tell me everything! [a mostly-true entirely-honest tale of recovery] A SOLO PUNK ROCK EPIC POEM - February 24 through March 4, 2023.
DINO RANCH LIVE Comes To The VETS in Providence in May Photo
DINO RANCH LIVE Comes To The VETS in Providence in May
For the first time ever, Dino Ranch Live is hitting the road and will Dino-SOAR onto The VETS stage on May 18. The fun-filled, family friendly and action-packed live show is based on the hit animated series seen on Disney Junior and follows the adventures of the Cassidy family and junior Ranchers Jon, Min, Miguel, their lovable dinos Blitz, Clover and Tango and the mischievous Tin Horn Trio.
Review: THE OLDEST PROFESSION at Burbage Theatre Company Photo
Review: THE OLDEST PROFESSION at Burbage Theatre Company
What did our critic think of THE OLDEST PROFESSION at Burbage Theatre Company?
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.

From This Author - Andria Tieman


Review: Mean Girls Can't Make Fetch Happen at PPACReview: Mean Girls Can't Make Fetch Happen at PPAC
October 5, 2022

It’s a little bit surprising that the film version of Mean Girls was both a good movie, and also a hit.  Based on a non-fiction book about high school cliques that was aimed at parents and teens, it was transformed into a charming comedy by Tina Fey in 2004. It’s not too much of a stretch to think that the creators could get lightning to strike twice by transforming this beloved story into a Broadway musical, but despite the myriad talents of Fey and music director Jeff Richmond, Mean Girls The Musical can’t capture the magic of the film and feels rather underwhelming.
BWW Review: Heartfelt DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Providence Performing Arts CenterBWW Review: Heartfelt DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Providence Performing Arts Center
April 6, 2022

BWW's Critic Writes 'We’ve probably all been in a situation where a white lie or a misunderstanding ballooned into something bigger and unexpected.  DEAR EVAN HANSEN takes this idea and turns it up to eleven when teenage Evan Hansen becomes linked to a classmate who commits suicide.  It’s an interesting examination of how in mourning, we may try to rewrite the narrative of a dead person’s life, but there’s no way to get past the icky feeling that Evan’s actions leave, despite catchy songs and excellent performances.'
BWW Review: An Officer and a Gentleman at Providence Performing Arts CenterBWW Review: An Officer and a Gentleman at Providence Performing Arts Center
February 20, 2022

The movie An Officer and a Gentleman came out in 1982 to both critical and popular acclaim, but turning this story into a jukebox musical many years later seems like a strange choice.  The cast in this touring production are across the board excellent, but some of the musical choices seem forced, and the plot seems torn between conveying the serious themes of the movie and wanting to lean into the more cheesy aspects of the 80s.  The result is an odd hodgepodge that suffers from an identity crisis, but is still entertaining thanks to the efforts and talents of the cast.
BWW Review: The Gamm's AN OCTOROON Is Not To Be MissedBWW Review: The Gamm's AN OCTOROON Is Not To Be Missed
February 2, 2022

In AN OCTOROON, Jacobs-Jenkins seems to delight in taking audiences on a shock-and-awe tour through America’s history and present. In turns horrifying and hilarious, this work manages to elicit almost every emotion a human being can feel as it burrows into your psyche.
share