ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID Comes to Newport Playhouse

Newport Playhouse and Cabaret Restaurant is thrilled to continue their 36th Season with the uproarious farce Always a Bridesmaid by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten, Jones and directed by Olivia M. Sahlin running May 30 through July 1, 2019.



In the hilarious comedic romp Always A Bridesmaid, four friends have sworn to keep the promise they made on the night of their senior prom: to be in each other's weddings ... no matter what. More than thirty years later, these friends-for-life are still making "the long walk" for each other, determined to honor that vow. Performances are at the Newport Playhouse & Cabaret Restaurant, 102 Connell Highway, Newport, RI with shows Friday and Saturday evenings, as well as weekday and Sunday matinees. Admission for the play is $52.95, which includes a homemade buffet and post-show cabaret (show only admission is $25) Purchase online at www.newportplayhouse.com or by calling (401) 848-PLAY (7529).





Libby Ruth (Cindy Killavey), the hopeful romantic with the perfect marriage, believes - in spite of all evidence to the contrary - that her friends can find the very same happiness. Headstrong Deedra (played by Pamela Gill and Michelle Brennan at alternate performances) has a "rock-solid" union until she discovers her husband of many years has not only a wandering eye but the hands to match. Monette (Mary Pevear) is a high-spirited and self-involved gal that continues to test her friends' love and patience with all-too-frequent trips down the aisle. Salt-of-the-earth, tree-hugging Charlie (played by Amy W. Thompson) discovers the hard way that marital bliss is not the end of her rainbow.



Hop on this marriage-go-round for a laugh-out-loud journey with these beleaguered bridesmaids as they navigate the choppy waters of love and matrimony. Libby Ruth, Deedra, Monette, and Charlie are committed to the notion that careers, waistlines and even marriages may disappear, but real friendships last a lifetime. Forsaking all others, in sickness and in health, they repeatedly struggle to stage the perfect wedding in spite of fistfights at the altar, runaway brides and the terribly unfortunate release of a flock of white doves on the first day of hunting season.

Always a Bridesmaid is the rollicking tale of four loyal and determined women who definitively answer the question, "Just how far are you willing to go to keep a promise to a friend?" Under the direction of Olivia M. Sahlin, Always a Bridesmaid features Michelle Brennan (Newport), Pamela Gill (East Providence), Cindy Killavey (Portsmouth), Annette LaBonte (Newport), Mary Pevear (Wakefield), Sarah Reed (Fall River) and Amy W. Thompson (Riverside).



Post-show cabaret under the musical direction of Kyle Medeiros features Eric Crosby, Daisy Gilmore, Stephen Lee, Sandi Nicastro, Sarah Reed, Audrey Robinson, Olivia M. Sahlin, Mary Sheehan, and James R. Walsh.



Newport Playhouse continues their 36th season with Funny Money by Ray Cooney July-August, Bingo! by Allan Stratton onstage from September-October, Marc Camoletti's hilarious Boeing Boeing October-November and then A Christmas Cactus by Eliot Byerrum closing out the season from November-December.





