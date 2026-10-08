AGAINST ALL ODDS to Mark Seaglass Theater's 10th Anniversary

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On Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 3:00 p.m., Seaglass Theater Company will celebrate a decade of bringing memorable musical productions to the South Coast with Against All Odds: A 10th Anniversary Celebration at the historic Unitarian Memorial Church, 102 Green Street, Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

Since 2016, Seaglass Theater Company has produced an eclectic array of productions from opera to musical theater and everything in between.

Now, the company invites the community to raise a glass and celebrate this remarkable milestone with a special gala concert featuring a star-studded array of artists returning to perform selections from Seaglass Theater's rich musical history.

Celebrating a Decade—and a New Chapter

The anniversary celebration also marks the conclusion of an important chapter in Seaglass Theater Company's history. Dr. Matthew Larson, who has served as the company's Music Director since its inception, will be stepping down from his role following the 10th anniversary season. Dr. Larson has been integral to many of the defining moments in Seaglass Theater Company's history—from championing outstanding artists at the beginnings of their careers, to creating the popular Music and Martinis virtual series during COVID, to paving the way for acclaimed composer Jodi Goble to create Seaglass's world-premiere opera, Whaling Women.

'I am incredibly grateful to Matthew Larson-his musicianship, leadership, and commitment to our unique artistic ideals have made Seaglass Theater Company what it is today. He truly has made a lasting impact on the company and its artists.' said Artistic Director Patrice Tiedemann.

Against All Odds: A 10th Anniversary Celebration will mark both an ending and a beginning for Seaglass Theater Company. As Dr. Larson concludes his decade-long tenure, Steven Bergman will take over as the company's Music Director on January 1, 2027, ushering in the next chapter of Seaglass's artistic journey.

'Steven Bergman has been an important part of the Seaglass family for several years, bringing his musical leadership to several of our productions. He is a wonderful collaborator and musician, and I'm excited to work with him as we shape the possibilities and opportunities that lie ahead for Seaglass.' said Artistic Director Patrice Tiedemann.

Following the concert, guests are invited to continue the celebration at a festive reception in the church hall featuring nibbles and sips.

Event Details

Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 3:00 p.m.

Unitarian Memorial Church, 102 Green Street, Fairhaven, Massachusetts

Tickets are $30.00, and may be purchased online at Eventbrite.

Tickets may also be purchased with cash, credit card, or check the day of the concerts at each venue a half hour before each performance.

For more information, please visit www.seaglasstheater.com or call 508-951-7187.

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