Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance to Present THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW LIVE

One fateful night, Brad Majors (John C. Wilson) and his fiancée, Janet Weiss (Heather Levinson) - a wholesome, well-behaved, utterly normal young couple in love - innocently set out to visit an old friend. Unfortunately for them, this night out is destined to be one they will never forget. A thunderstorm and a flat-tire force them to seek help at the castle of Dr. Frank 'N' Furter (Gray Smith), an alien, transvestite scientist with a manic genius and insatiable libido. Brad, Janet, and Frank' N' Furter's cohorts are swept up into the scientist's latest experiment.

The night's misadventures will cause Brad and Janet to question everything they've known about themselves, each other, love, and lust. A loving homage to the classic B sci-fi film and horror genres with an irresistible rock'n'roll score, The Rocky Horror Show is a hilarious, wild ride that no audience will soon forget!

With wild antics and audience participation, the Rocky Horror sensation has swept the world over. Don't miss our FIFTH production of this cult classic!

DETAILS:

WHEN

Friday, October 22nd at 8PM

Saturday, October 23rd at 8PM

Sunday, October 24th at 2PM Show

Thursday, October 28th at 8PM

Friday, October 29th at 8PM

Saturday, October 30th at 8PM

WHO

Brad- John C. Wilson

Janet-Heather Levinson

Narrator-Ken Ashford

Riff-Raff-Troy Hurst

Magenta-Hayley Hansen

Columbia-Mackenzie Thomas

Eddie/Dr. Scott-Eric Dowdy

Frank-N-Furter-Gray Smith

Rocky- John Wait

Phantom Ensemble

Kayla Guffey

Whitney Lynch

Kathy Glendenning

Michael Saunders-Potts

Jalik Roberson

Braxton Allen

Hal Roberts

Season Sponsors Lewis and Keller, attorneys; and Yes! Weekly. Special thanks to The Arts Council of Winston Salem and Forsyth County

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW will perform inside our NEW venue: 650 West Sixth Street, with free parking. Seating begins 30 minutes prior to showtime.

Tickets: $21; $19 for students/seniors

Reservations via https://www.theatrealliance.ws/

Theatre Alliance Box Office (Inquiries Only): 336-723-7777

Theatre Alliance will be requiring all audience members to present proof of vaccination or a negative Covid testing result from the previous 48 hours. In addition, we have the same expectation of all volunteers/performers. This is an effort to provide the safest venue we can for our volunteers and for our audiences. Masks are also required at all times inside the building.