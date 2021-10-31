Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance to Present DREAMGIRLS This Fall

Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance will present Broadway hit, Dreamgirls, opening November 12th at the new Theatre Alliance stage at 650 W 6th St, Winston-Salem.

Inspired by Motown and R&B legends of the 1960s-70s, Dreamgirls follows the rising stardom of the Dreamettes, an all-girl singing trio from Chicago. The three best friends-the phenomenally talented, but demanding Effie White (Morrissia Ravenell), the beautiful and appealing Deena Jones (Taylor Hope Mason), and the eager, romantic Lorrell Robinson (Kennethia Mason)-team up with driven, demanding manager Curtis Taylor (Brandon Wiley) who is determined to see their-and his-star rise. As their careers begin to take off, changes are made to ensure their mass appeal to the pop market. Egos are bruised, tempers flare, and hearts are broken in pursuit of stardom. Inspired by the stories of groups such as The Supremes and The Shirelles and featuring many iconic classic songs, Dreamgirls is a love letter to American R&B music and the artists that make such music great.

DREAMGIRLS will be inside the Theatre Alliance's new venue: 650 West Sixth Street, with free parking. Seating begins 30 minutes prior to showtime. The show runs November 12-21.

The production will be directed by Jamie Lawson & musically directed by Braxton Allen, with choreography by Jordan Booker-Medley and John C. Wilson.

The cast includes:

Curtis Taylor, Jr.- Brandon Wiley

Deena Jones- Taylor Hope Mason

Lorell Robinson- Kennethia Mason

Effie White- Morrissia Ravenell

CC- I'zaah Gray-Jones

Jimmy "Thunder" Early- Braxton Allen

For the safety and comfort of all WSTA guests, performers, and volunteers they will follow the following COVID related guidelines:

1. All of our performers are fully vaccinated.

2. We ask that all of our guests and volunteers be either fully vaccinated or have a recent (within 3 days) negative COVID test.

Tickets & more information can be found here: https://www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office/

Theatre Alliance Box Office (Inquiries Only): 336-723-7777