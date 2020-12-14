Wilmington Ballet Company Presents THE GREAT WILMINGTON NUTCRACKER

Wilmington Ballet Company will present The Great Wilmington Nutcracker, a virtual experience.

This performance premieres on December 15, 2020 at 6pm, and tickets range $11.88 - $61.79* including fees and sales tax

This online streaming event is presented by The Wilmington Ballet Company, not affiliated with Cape Fear Community College.

The Wilmington Ballet Company, in a stunning collaboration with the US International ballet, will dazzle audiences in this holiday classic. Local youths will accompany the professional dancers to bring the Nutcracker story to life. Stunning costumes, majestic sets and intricate choreography have created a show the whole family can enjoy!

*What's the difference in the price levels? There is no difference between the tickets, other than the amount of support that you will be giving to the Wilmington Ballet Company and the Wilson Center. There is a $10 minimum per household to access the stream, but you may choose one of the higher price levels if you would like to offer more support. Everyone will get the same view regardless of which ticket they buy.