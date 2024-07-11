WOMEN BEHIND THE MIC Book Contributors to Join The International Black Theatre Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Women Behind The Mic book contributors will join the organizers of The International Black Theatre Festival for a two-day, two-hour panel sessions on Thursday, August 1, 2024, and Friday, August 2, 2024, from 11:15 a.m. - 1:15 p.m. in the Hearn B Room at the Winston-Salem Marriott, 425 North Cherry Street, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, both panels are free and open to the public. After the panel discussion, there will be a Q&A and a book signing. Co-founder and panel moderator LaJoyce Brookshire, along with contributors and panelists Jacqueline Rhinehart, Gwendolyn Quinn, Lynn M. Scott and Alita Carter will share their stories and struggles, along with their triumphs in a male-dominated entertainment industry. These women worked tirelessly behind the scenes to support and create the most iconic artists of all time and the most successful record labels and are often glaringly absent from the stories being told.

The current book and Amazon Bestseller, Women Behind The Mic: Curators of Pop Culture: Volume Two "The Hip-Hop Edition" was born and contains the stories of twenty-one veteran executives who were the engines and the industry "Sheroes" who quietly toiled in the trenches curating what is known as Hip Hop and Pop Culture today. The book features Mic Check 1: "Sylvia Robinson: The Mother of Hip-Hop" (Terri Ellis Ewing); Mic Check 2: "I'm A Female Hip-Hop Pioneer" (Sweet Tee); Mic Check 3: "It's Not What You Know But Who You Represent" (Denise J. Brown); Mic Check 4: "Rap-It-Up" (Vikki Johnson); Mic Check 5: "The Wealth of Hip-Hop Revealed" (Audra Washington-Madison); Mic Check 6: "Chronicling The Business of Hip Hop" (Janine Coveney); Mic Check 7: "Makeup Artistry: A Path to Privilege" (Eleanora Winslow); Mic Check 8: "U.N.I.T.Y.: My PR Journey with The Queen" (Gwendolyn Quinn); Mic Check 9: "Taking Hip-Hip by Storm" (Pamela Crockett); Mic Check 10: "Launching The Notorious V.I.P." (LaJoyce Brookshire); Mic Check 11: "Respect The Architect" (Michelle Joyce); Mic Check 12: "Love & Hip-Hop" (Lynne Poole); Mic Check 13: "Taking My Shot" (Lynn M. Scott); Mic Check 14: "The Great Executive Expectation" (Stone Love Fauré); Mic Check 15: "Presenting Crazy Sexy Cool TLC" (Carin Thomas); Mic Check 16: "Find Your Passion" (Tracey J. Jordan); Mic Check 17: "Breaking Records by Icons" (Vida Dyson-Nash); Mic Check 18: Rakim: "The God of Rap" (Jacqueline Rhinehart); Mic Check 19: "Erasure? Send My Flowers Please" (Tami Cobbs); Mic Check 20: "The Magnitude of Ms. Lauryn Hill" (Thembisa S. Mshaka); and Mic Check 21: "The Fairy Godmother" (Thomasina Perkins). The Foreword is written by Prince Po of Organized Konfusion.

The inaugural book, Women Behind The Mic: Curators of Pop Culture: Volume One "Word To The Wise' (ISBN: 978-1-58441-006-5) features Mic Check 1: "Watch the Magic" (Jacqueline Rhinehart); Mic Check 2: "Talent Won't Be Denied" (Richelle Cross); Mic Check 3: Responsibility Comes with That Mic" (Dyana Williams); Mic Check 4: "Manage Relationships and Expectations (Janine Coveney); Mic Check 5: Entertainment is ALL Business" (LT Ladino); Mic Check 6: "Being Fair Is My Weapon" (Crystal Whaley); Mic Check 7: "Guard Your Reputation" (Dedra N. Tate); Mic Check 8: "Do Your Job" (Audrey LaCatis); Mic Check 9: "Trust Yourself and GO!" (Verna M. Miles); Mic Check 10: "No One Moment" (Wendy Day); Mic Check 11: "I'll Have Your Job One Day" (Johnna Lister); Mic Check 12: "Keep It Moving" (Kymberlee Thornton); Mic Check 13: "You Are Enough" (Winsome Sinclair); Mic Check 14: "Do What Inspires You" (Linda Haynes); Mic Check 15: "All Is Never Lost" (Alita Carter); Mic Check 16: "Play Your Soundtrack" (Tracey Moore); Mic Check 17: "Develop Your Game F.A.C.E." (Robin Dunn); Mic Check 18: "Learn Absolutely Everything" (Miko Mathews); Mic Check 19: "Every Women for Herself" (Sibrena Stowe-Geraldino); Mic Check 20: "Grace Under Pressure" (Mary Moore); Mic Check 21: "Slay Those Demons" (Lonai Mosley); and Mic Check 22: "Make Key Decisions" (Gwendolyn Quinn). The Foreword is written by David C. Linton, who is the Chairman of the Living Legends Foundation and the program director of Jazz 91.9 WCLK-FM.

Founders LaJoyce Brookshire and Michelle Joyce have created the movement, book, lecture, and documentary series, Women Behind The Mic to cement the importance of the women who were the culture creators during the Golden Era. The work of these women shaped, shifted, and created the foundation of Pop Culture. Propelled by a sisterhood that personifies excellence and the importance of maintaining a positive self-esteem while working in the entertainment industry, the Women Behind The Mic share their front-row seat stories while working behind the scenes with some of the biggest names in entertainment.

Women Behind The Mic created the "The Mic Check Curriculum" which provides students with a comprehensive understanding of the industry and the many career paths available that most do not know exist. Being knowledgeable about the music industry as a significant contributor to the global economy allows students to be more prepared to choose a major in college and then enter the workforce.

