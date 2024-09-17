WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME to be Presented At PlayMakers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PlayMakers will present the regional premiere of Heidi Schreck's Obie Award-winning and Pulitzer Prize-finalist play What the Constitution Means to Me. This immersive meditation on democracy and civic engagement will run from October 16 to November 3, 2024, in the weeks leading up to the 2024 Presidential election.

A Personal and Political Journey

Originally written and performed by Heidi Schreck herself, What the Constitution Means to Me is a bold, intimate play that blends personal memoir, humor, and constitutional analysis. It offers a fresh perspective on the U.S. Constitution and its impact on its citizens. In it, Schreck reimagines the debates she once participated in as a teen, exploring how America's founding document shaped her life.

About the Play

As a teenager, Heidi Schreck traveled the country, giving speeches about the Constitution to win college scholarships. Now, in this play, she reconnects with those memories, weaving in personal stories and historical insights to examine the legacy of this 230-year-old document, particularly concerning women's rights. Schreck invites audiences into her journey, creating an engaging conversation about the legal and emotional ramifications of our nation's law.

A Play for Our Times

What the Constitution Means to Me has been widely praised as an important piece of contemporary theatre, particularly given today's political climate. The New York Times described the play as "astonishingly important," noting its ability to blend humor with deeply personal and often difficult reflections on the Constitution's impact on shaping-and constraining-freedoms.

This production is significant in national discussions about women's rights, civil liberties, and social justice.

About the Cast and Creative Team

Julia Gibson (Uncle Vanya, Night Mother) plays Heidi, bringing her story to life with warmth, wit, and authenticity. Jeffrey Meanza (Murder on the Orient Express, PlayMakers) plays the Legionnaire and Mike. Local high school talent Amari Bullett (Summer Youth Conservatory, PlayMakers) and Taryn Melvin (Summer Youth Conservatory, PlayMakers) will perform as Debaters. Aubrey Snowden helms the production, whose visionary approach ensures that the play's historical and personal dimensions resonate with contemporary audiences.

The creative team includes scenic and Costume Designer Derrick Ivey (Art, Redbird Theater Company), Lighting Designer Tao Wang (The Game, PlayMakers), Sound Designer Eric Collins (Once, Theatre Raleigh), Vocal Coach Gwendolyn Schwinke, Dramaturg Adam Versényi, and Stage Manager Sarah Smily, all of whom have been integral in crafting a production that amplifies the emotional and political power of Schreck's text.

Ticket Information

The PlayMakers Repertory Company production of What the Constitution Means to Me opens Saturday, October 19, and runs through November 3. Tickets start at $20. For information and to purchase tickets, call 919.962.7529 or visit www.playmakersrep.org.

Performance and Special Event Schedule:

Oct 16 - 18 - Preview performances

Oct 19 - Opening Performance & Press Opening

Oct 20 - Share the Show: Childcare Available

Oct 27 - Open Captioned Performance and Post-Show Discussion

Oct 30 - ASL Interpretation / Audio Description

