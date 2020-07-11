VIDEO: Raleigh Road Outdoor Theatre Welcomes New Patrons to 71-Year-Old Establishment Due to the Health Crisis

ABC7 recently did a feature, as part of its Local-Ish series, on the Raleigh Road Outdoor Theatre in Henderson.

The theatre has been in business since 1949.

Mark Frank, who has owned the drive-in theater for nine years, said that the health crisis has brought many new faces to his business.

At this theatre, customers can order food from their phones and pick up at the window, allowing for social distancing throughout the experience.

Check out the full feature below!

