VIDEO: Raleigh Road Outdoor Theatre Welcomes New Patrons to 71-Year-Old Establishment Due to the Health Crisis

Article Pixel Jul. 11, 2020  

ABC7 recently did a feature, as part of its Local-Ish series, on the Raleigh Road Outdoor Theatre in Henderson.

The theatre has been in business since 1949.

Mark Frank, who has owned the drive-in theater for nine years, said that the health crisis has brought many new faces to his business.

At this theatre, customers can order food from their phones and pick up at the window, allowing for social distancing throughout the experience.

Check out the full feature below!


Related Articles View More Raleigh Stories   Shows


More Hot Stories For You

  • QUIZ: Spend a Day at North Shore High and We'll Tell You Which Mean Girls' Plastic You're Most Like!
  • Watch Audra McDonald & Seth Rudetsky Live In Concert (At Home) This Weekend
  • QUIZ: Attend the Winter's Ball to Find Out Which Hamilton Star Will Be Your Date!
  • Megan Hilty, Norm Lewis, & Cheyenne Jackson Join Seth Concert Series For LIVE Performances