VIDEO: Carolina Ballet and North Carolina Theatre Present RECOGNIZING THE ARTS

Carolina Ballet and North Carolina Theatre presents the feature Recognizing the Arts.

North Carolina Theatre shared via Facebook:

"Recognizing the Arts was devised by Carolina Ballet and North Carolina Theatre as a thank you to our patrons for being loyal, engaged and constant in their support during these very difficult times. We thank them for bolstering Carolina Ballet, North Carolina Theatre and all of the Triangle arts organizations. We hope you enjoy, and thank you for watching!

If you're able, we humbly ask you to consider making a donation of any amount to North Carolina Theatre. Donate online: https://bit.ly/2zmgpuq"

Watch below!

Credits:

David Hambridge (Cinematographer)

Taylor Adams (Camera Operator / Editor)

Ronald West (Producer)

Matthew Strampe (Production Manager)

Eric Collins (Sound Designer)

Maggie Lawson (Production Coordinator)

Special Thanks: Kerry Painter, Michelle Bradley, Rachel Rice, Michele Weathers, Elizabeth Doran, Sara Reichle, Danni Dichito, Sarah Anne Perel, Patrick Shanahan

