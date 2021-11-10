Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

UNC's Historic Ursa Consort Will Present Works By Biber, Bertali, And Handel

This concert will feature Jubal Fulks, Edward W. Hardy, Sally Murphy, and students of the University of Northern Colorado.

Nov. 10, 2021  

UNC's early music ensemble under the direction of Dr. Derek Chester and Dr. Jubal Fulks will present Bertali's Sonata à 3 in D minor, Biber's Sonata à 3, and selections from Handel's quintessential oratorio, Messiah. This concert will feature Jubal Fulks, Edward W. Hardy, Sally Murphy, and students of the University of Northern Colorado.

Time/ Location: Today, November 10, 2021, at 6:30 PM MT at the First Congregational Church - 2101 16th Street Greeley, CO 80631.

The URSA consort performs seventeenth- and eighteenth-century works for chamber orchestra and choir, using the exciting and improvisatory style of the period. Founded in 2014, the URSA consort has quickly risen to be one of the premiere performing ensembles in the UNC School of Music.

For more information, visit https://tickets.unco.edu/


